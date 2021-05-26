Villa Rica resident celebrating her 100th birthday

Margaret Vincent will be celebrating her 100th birthday this weekend at the Ashbrook Village Senior Living facility. It’s not every day one reaches this age, so the Ashbrook family, as well as Margaret’s own, joined together to plan a party like none other.
The party is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, although her actual birthday is June 2. Ashbrook Village Senior Living is located at 75 Herrell Road, Villa Rica.
“It isn’t ordinary to make it to 100, and so we wanted an extraordinary party for Margaret,” said Regina Cummins, the activities director.
Margaret Vincent was born in Hickory Valley, Tennessee. She got married to Roderick Vincent in 1940 and had two sons— Philip and Jerry.
For several years, Margaret traveled from state to state with her husband and taught Sunday School. She started off at Buntyn Baptist Church in Memphis, and several years later she taught at Stewart Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta, where she served as a Sunday school and Bible School teacher, Georgia leader, and training union worker.
“She enjoys going to the Bible studies here,” said Cummins. “In her lifetime, she served in many different churches and visited many hospital patients.
“She shared with me that she particularly enjoyed working with children and senior citizens in nursing homes. She mentioned that those were the most rewarding blessings to her, and she was thankful that God allowed her these opportunities to serve others through him.”
Cummins also told the Times-Georgian that some of the local businesses in the area are helping put on the party by sponsoring the event. Some of these include Chick-fil-A, Ingles, Acra Painting, Barbara’s Florist, White Crest Wedding Venue and Special Events and Balloon Worthy, LLC., etc.
“Donations were made by several companies within the community,” said Cummins. “There will be (local singer) Karen Vance, our special entertainment for the occasion, and Lifegate Church will be assisting with the set-up.”
Margaret has been with Ashbrook for two years now, and during that time she has had a positive impact on those around her.
“Margaret is vibrant, lovely and kind,” said Cummins. “She is very complimentary and appreciative. Still to this day, she dresses sharp and wears lipstick. I mean … she still looks great.
“I once had a woman tell me that her beauty secret was staying close to the Lord, and the same is true of Margaret.”
