The City of Villa Rica is once again taking applications to open a liquor store in Villa Rica’s District 2 and 4. District 2 is made up of the southwest part of Villa Rica heading toward Carrollton, and District 4 lies in the central part of Villa Rica.
Some requirements were put out on the City of Villa Rica Facebook page which said, “All the stores must be in free-standing buildings on a one-acre lot with 200 feet of road frontage. Also, the building must have a minimum showroom of 6,000 square feet and the operators must have an alcohol inventory of at least $750,000.”
There is also a $500 application fee that must be paid.
When asked about the requirements that have been put in place City Manager Tom Barber said, “We want a large liquor store.”
“We want them to be substantial,” he added. “We want them to do a lot of business, make a lot of money and have a good selection.”
The movement towards package stores opening up in Villa Rica started back in Aug. 2021, when the Villa Rica City Council approved placing a referendum on the Nov. 2021 general election ballot at the advice of City Attorney David Mecklin.
“If it passes, then the council has to consider whether or not it wants to authorize package sales within the city,” he told the council members. “You’re not required to, even if the referendum passes, but at least you have some indication how the public feels about it.”
During the general election, the referendum was approved with 78.6% of voters in favor of package sales in Villa Rica
Villa Rica announced in a press release on May 25, 2022, that they would begin accepting applications for package stores. During the initial application process, the city had the same requirements of a 6,000 square foot showroom and $750,000 alcohol inventory.
Applications for a package store in Districts 2 and 4 close July 31. The process will then go to review by staff who will confirm the person has a city business license as well as owns or leases a correctly sized building with the proper road frontage in a commercial zoning district. The city will also conduct background checks on applicants.
