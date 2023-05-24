The City of Villa Rica is once again taking applications to open a liquor store in Villa Rica’s District 2 and 4. District 2 is made up of the southwest part of Villa Rica heading toward Carrollton, and District 4 lies in the central part of Villa Rica.

Some requirements were put out on the City of Villa Rica Facebook page which said, “All the stores must be in free-standing buildings on a one-acre lot with 200 feet of road frontage. Also, the building must have a minimum showroom of 6,000 square feet and the operators must have an alcohol inventory of at least $750,000.”

