An investigation was ordered by Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal after there were public complaints made regarding a social media post showing that identical targets of a black man were being used during the citizen’s firearm training.

The result of an external investigation of the Villa Rica Police Department ordered by Mayor Gil McDougal found that there was no evidence of biased policing found within the VRPD.

