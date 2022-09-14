Villa Rica and Carroll County still have no Intergovernmental agreement regarding the Eastside Tax Allocation District. But Villa Rica stated in Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the TAD is not dead. 

For several months now, negotiations between the City of Villa Rica, Carroll County, and the Carroll County School Board regarding the TAD have been on the table in the form of what is known as an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA). In August, Villa Rica voted and approved the newest draft of the IGA they wanted to present to the county. On September 6, the county sent a revised non-binding version of the draft with some “new” language and significant changes back to Villa Rica. City Manager Tom Barber spoke about some of those changes and language used by the county on Tuesday night during the monthly city council meeting, and after reviewing the document, he said three options exist.

