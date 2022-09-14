Villa Rica and Carroll County still have no Intergovernmental agreement regarding the Eastside Tax Allocation District. But Villa Rica stated in Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the TAD is not dead.
For several months now, negotiations between the City of Villa Rica, Carroll County, and the Carroll County School Board regarding the TAD have been on the table in the form of what is known as an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA). In August, Villa Rica voted and approved the newest draft of the IGA they wanted to present to the county. On September 6, the county sent a revised non-binding version of the draft with some “new” language and significant changes back to Villa Rica. City Manager Tom Barber spoke about some of those changes and language used by the county on Tuesday night during the monthly city council meeting, and after reviewing the document, he said three options exist.
“Here’s where we are. I think we have three places this can go. One is, I guess there’s a theoretical possibility that the south corridor/61 corridor becomes a second TAD. I would say that that is a very, very unlikely outcome. We can also do nothing,” Barber said. “We could just basically terminate development beyond what’s already been approved. The other option that I talk about in this cover sheet is that we try to create a collaboration of developers and land owners on this corridor and have everyone contribute to a fund that would build the infrastructure that we need, which is significant. I think that practically, what we are looking at is in a relatively short time will determine if a TAD on the 61 corridor is even theoretically possible.”
Before the city council made a motion to unanimously reject the proposed IGA, Mayor Gil McDougal reiterated what the TAD is, what it is for, the city’s intentions, headway Villa Rica has made thus far, challenges that have been overcome, and some of the stipulations listed in the agreement.
Going back to the beginning, the idea of Villa Rica investing in a Tax Allocation District, also known as TAD, began during the fall of 2021. Though the TAD legislation was passed in 2018, it wasn’t until three years later that Villa Rica would be approached by one of Georgia’s leading TAD developers, Jeff Fuqua.
“Nothing like this has ever been done out here. We didn’t even know that we would get to do it. We went through COVID and almost nothing happened at that time. And then last year in about April or May and we suddenly got this call from Jeff Fuqua,” Mayor McDougal said. “And he is interested in coming to Villa Rica and build this development which later became the TAD area. What he needed though is what Villa Rica has long wanted, which was a connection between downtown and shoreline drive which is known as Mirror Lake. That had been long talked about for more than a decade. But the question was, how would we afford to build the infrastructure that would build the roads and put in the water lines and things like that to enhance the project and become something that Villa Rica could be proud of.”
Having built some of the most notable metro Atlanta projects like The Battery at SunTrust Park, The Exchange @ Gwinnett, Decatur Crossings, and Peachtree Corners Town Center, Fuqua, reaching out to the city of Villa Rica to propose a project idea of this magnitude would not only be a game changer for the city of Villa Rica but also, Carroll County, the Carroll County Board of Education, and all of the cities located within Carroll County.
Written in an article published in the Times-Georgia in January, it is stated that each governing body in the county would get a share of at least one of three sales taxes: a 1% Local Option Sales Tax, a 1% Special Local Option Sales Tax, and in the case of the county school system, a 1% educational or E-SPLOST. The taxes are disbursed to the governments according to a set formula.
Carroll County, as the largest government, gets the lion’s share of the LOST and SPLOST revenue. The remainder is distributed to cities within the county, including Villa Rica, Carrollton, Bowdon, etc.
In June 2020, Carroll County voters reauthorized the educational SPLOST that had been a key component of the school system’s revenue stream since the tax was first levied in 1998. The county school board gets the largest share of the funds, while the rest is distributed to Carrollton City Schools and the Bremen school system, a sliver of which operates in Carroll County.
Even though the TAD is projected to benefit the county at large in a major way, the county proposed some stipulations.
In response to the updated IGA, Mayor McDougal and the council voted unanimously to reject the new proposal from the county. But it doesn’t end there. McDougal stated that though the upgrades and changes might not happen via the TAD, these upgrades will eventually happen and take place in Villa Rica even if the quality of the projects are not as nice as they would be using a TAD. The mayor and city council plans to draft an updated IGA, take it to the school board, and make their case as the school board makes up 55% of the TAD which means that the school board would benefit the most from taking on the new TAD development.
In their response posted for consideration during Tuesday night’s meeting, the city noted that it wants to facilitate development on more than 200 acres of blighted property between downtown and the Mirror Lake Community. This land has sat vacant for decades and contains difficult topography, several creeks, and rock. In addition, this area doesn’t contain an adequate road network or water and sewer mains. In the center of the project is the site of the former City dump and sewer treatment plant. It is now the site of a regional sewer lift station and a neighborhood considered to be historically disadvantaged.
According to city of Villa Rica documents, last winter the City reached out to Carroll County to solicit their participation in a Tax Allocation District. This “Eastside TAD” would enable the city to issue bonds to pay for road construction and new water lines. The resulting development would generate new property tax revenue which would be used solely to repay the bonds.
City staff used the promise of TAD-funded roads to attract a number of “age-restricted” builders; for example, those who build 55 & up townhomes or apartments geared toward young adults in their 20s. This would accomplish the second goal of the TAD, which is to minimize the impact on school enrollment. As you will recall from previous conversations, there is little or no available capacity at Villa Rica High School, Bay Springs Middle School or Glanton-Hindsman Elementary School.
The documents further explain that in exchange for their participation, the County first asked the City to give them $5 million in PILOT payments. Then they increased their request to $6 million plus 59.95% of our insurance premium revenue each year. The County then dropped the insurance premium request and asked for $6 million plus an unrestricted $500,000 annually. The County also asked Villa Rica to not annex south of the southern city limits.
“Even though the City Council approved all of these requests at their August 9 meeting, the County wasn’t satisfied,” documents stated. “They instead approved a non-binding version of the agreement that included language and conditions that would negatively impact prospective bond holders and are therefore unacceptable.”
An example cited by Villa Rica leaders includes that “the county wants to have the ability to sweep any excess funds out of the TAD’s bank account each year. This practice would not only prevent us from paying off the bonds early but might jeopardize our ability to issue bonds at all,” according to documents. “They also want to be given the $6 million immediately upon issuance of the bonds instead of being reimbursed as they spend the money.”
“In addition, they want the annual $500,000 without any conditions that would tie this money to our service delivery agreement, where such commitments would normally be found.”
Villa Rica leaders believed those points to be “irresponsible on our part.”
Villa Rica official said if it were to approve the County’s final non-binding offer, it would “be unable to issue TAD bonds. Even without those conditions the amount of money the county would receive from the City in TAD bond proceeds and General Fund monies would almost equal the amount of the county’s ad valorem contribution to the TAD. Such an arrangement ignores the purpose of this TAD, which is to pay for road and water line construction to attract development to a blighted part of town. Add to that the estimated $10-plus million in additional LOST and SPLOST revenue the county will receive over the life of the bonds and you’ll see that this is clearly a onesided deal. Not surprisingly, County officials never mentioned this additional revenue during our negotiations.”
Without the County’s participation in the TAD the project’s revenues will fall by about 25%, however, removing the $6 million outlay will reduce the TAD’s expenses by more than 15%. In addition, being freed of the obligation to pay $500,000 per year out of the General Fund the city will not need a compensating millage rate increase of almost 0.75 mills.
“In short, there is little net benefit to the County’s participation in the Eastside TAD, except that an agreement would make an IGA with the School System possible,” according to city documents.
