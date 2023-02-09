The Villa Rica City Council is stepping up in their effort of address homelessness in the city by adopting the urban camping and a shopping cart ordinance.
The urban camping ordinance was passed through the consent agenda 5-0 and the shopping cart ordinance eventually passed 4-1 opposed by Councilmember Leslie McPherson.
David Mecklin, the city attorney, laid out the urban camping ordinance saying “it is intended to make clear that we don’t allow people to camp out on the public areas in the city and that if you are going to camp out in the city you at least need permission from the property owner to do it.”
Mecklin continued saying, “we’ve got a number of areas in town where people are congregating in town to spend the night. We’ve got a bunch of them in the interstate exit loops. I’ve heard mentioned in these council meetings that we’ve got a problem on Industrial Boulevard that there are people camping in the woods there.”
Mecklin has previously used this ordinance in another city that he works in and said “it has been a successful tool for the police to help deal with homeless type issues in the city.” After Mecklin answered a few questions from the council, the ordinance was placed on the consent agenda that passed unanimously.
“This has been going on for 12 months, maybe even a little more in the City of Villa Rica.” McDougal said when asked about the Urban Camping ordinance Wednesday afternoon. “We have been looking at ways to address it working with mental health advocates and some law enforcement when we’ve needed to. And those examples would occur such as when they are building these large bonfires, they’re on private property, or causing some sort of condition that would be dangerous.”
When asked about a potential shelter for those dealing with homelessness, McDougal said, “We haven’t really gotten that far into the discussion.”
McDougal gave an example of a previous time Villa Rica offered shelter.
“We did have an issue several years ago after Katrina but this goes a long way back that we did bring in some folks and let them use temporary housing in the Gold Dust Gym and the floors were completely damaged from that," he said. "In order to do something like that we would have to be staffed in a way to be prepared for stuff like that.”
McDougal was not able to give a number on how many homeless people are living in Villa Rica at the moment.
When asked Thursday morning about the response from the police department, Villa Rica Police Captain Keith Shaddix said, “We are charged with enforcing the laws. Our plan is to meet with the people to give them a warning and as we meet with them and give them the warning that they have to vacate this property. We can also look at this time if the officer’s can see something and again we are not mental health personnel but if we see there is a mental health issue then we can try to get a referral to get them some assistance in that area.”
After the first warning, punishments will be given to the occupants of the urban campsites.
“From that, we go back and they’re still there, we are going to cite them," Shaddix said. "The first time it is simply giving them a summons to court and being told again to leave. If they return again and they’re back in the same area, we are probably gonna look at going with criminal trespassing.”
Shaddix stressed that taking someone to jail is the last resort of the county.
Thursday morning, the Director of Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, Jodie Goodman spoke regarding the Critical Response Team and Mental Health advocates role.
“If there is a mental health crisis then we do respond on site," she said.
Goodman said there is a strong relationship with Villa Rica.
“I think our approach is in line with the City of Villa Rica," she said. "We want what's best for the citizens of Villa Rica and citizens of Carroll County as a whole”
McDougal, Shaddix and Goodman all described the situation as something that can not be fixed overnight but do believe things are moving in the right direction. As of right now there are no plans in place to open a shelter in Villa Rica.
The shopping cart conversation was led once again by Mecklin
“It does two things, it makes it clear that if you take a shopping cart off the premises you are committing a crime for which you can be cited or arrested.” Mecklin said when laying out the shopping cart ordinance. “It also shifts a burden to the owners of the shopping cart to do several things. The primary one of which is to mark their shopping carts so that we’ll know who they belong to and the second is to come up with an affirmative plan that they will try and regulate their shopping carts.”
McPherson opened the discussion of the shopping cart ordinance saying she did not want it on the consent agenda because “the council had not addressed this in any other manner other than let’s make legislation or a law and I thought why don’t we just communicate with these businesses and tell them what we are looking for.”
Councilmember Anna McCoy expressed concern for the March 1 effective date.
“Could we not have it take effect April 1 or May 1 in order for there to be time for the businesses to provide feedback and know this is coming," she said.
“I wouldn’t object to pushing that effective date out another 30 days, let's say April 1 to give the businesses a little more time,” McDougal said in agreement with the compromise laid out by McCoy. “I want us to be proactive about this. We had a whole lot of folks show up at the last council meeting to express their concerns about what is happening.”
