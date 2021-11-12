It was the legs of Ty McKey that put the Villa Rica Wildcats ahead of the Jackson County Panthers in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Those legs carried the football into the end zone three times and thus carried the Cats into Round 2 with a 42-14 win over the Panthers at Sam McIntyre Stadium.
It didn’t take long for Villa Rica’s running game to become more critical than it already was. Early in the first quarter, Cats’ quarterback Colby Nalley was injured and didn’t return.
Enter Jake Hererra — and of course, McKey
McKey’s 38-yard breakaway over the right side put Villa Rica up 7-0. It was the second possession of the night after the Cats got to the Jackson County one before losing a fumble on their first possession.
The Panthers went for the deep ball with Zantavious Graham running step-for-step with the receiver. It was Brown that came up with the interception at Villa Rica’s 33-yard line.
McKey struck again with a 25-yard TD run, his second, on the same play that scored his first one. WIth 1:20 to go, the Wildcats led 14-0.
He nearly added a third, but was stopped at the three. T.J. Harvison got the final push with 2:03 to play in the first half putting Villa Rica up 21-0.
The Villa Rica defense played just as well in the first half turning back every offensive drive that Jackson County could mount including a sack on fourth down with less than 30 seconds to go in the first half.
It took less than three minutes into the third quarter for McKey to make another big play. He caught a Panthers’ punt at his 33 and weaved his way through the coverage for a 67-yard touchdown run for a 28-0 cushion.
The highlight of the first 28 minutes of Friday’s game was a successful fake punt followed by a reverse that put the Panthers at the Cats’ 42.
That turned into a touchdown at the 4:46 mark of the third.
Harvison’s touchdown with 57 seconds to go in the third pushed the Cats back up by four touchdowns.
Bryson Ausby added another TD midway through the fourth quarter.
Devon Barnes got an interception, his second of the fourth quarter, first one that counted, with 5:05 to go in the game.
Villa Rica will host the second round game on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.