The Villa Rica Police Department is participating in the National Faith and Blue Weekend, with a fellowship event on Oct. 9 to connect police officers and the community.
During a special called city council meeting on Tuesday, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said the event will be held at The MILL amphitheater, 106 Temple St., from 12:30-2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the MovementForward social change organization and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.
“At this period in time in American history, there is nothing needed more than building bridges and breaking down bias and barriers in multiple directions,” said Rev. Markel Hutchins, chairman and CEO of MovementForward, in a public service announcement this month.
“There’s been too much division and dysfunction in our community today, and the faith community is uniquely positioned to build bridges, break down barriers and advocate for justice and equity in our small communities and sectors.”
COPS is responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state and local law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources, the program’s website says.
“Community policing begins with a commitment to building trust and mutual respect between police and communities,” the website says. “It is critical to public safety, ensuring that all stakeholders work together to address our nation’s crime challenges.”
National Faith and Blue Weekend is Oct. 9-12 and is based on the premise that stronger communities are built on mutual respect and understanding, according to the Faith and Blue organization’s website.
The weekend’s organizers represent every major national law enforcement membership and professional organization in the U.S. and every faith tradition. Residents can either find an event like the one hosted by the Villa Rica police, or host their own event by visiting faithandblue.org.
Mansour said a prayer will be led by the police department’s chaplain, Blake Terry, during the event at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and fellowship is part of the event.
An invitation has been extended to every church in Villa Rica, Mansour said, and this is an opportunity for the police to get closer with the community and “bridge some of the gaps” seen nationwide.
“The goal of the event is to facilitate safer, stronger and more unified by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcements and local residents through houses of worship,” Mansour said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.