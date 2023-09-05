After another week of high school softball action, six coverage-area teams have maintained their spots in the top ten of their respective classifications in Coaches Box Georgia’s week four coach poll.
The only movements from last week’s rankings compared to this weeks were with Bowdon in Class A-DII and Villa Rica in Class 5A.
Villa Rica (7-2-1) however moved up a spot in the 5A rankings from fifth place to fourth place following a 9-0 win over Creekside and narrow 8-7 loss against the three-time defending state champion, Heard County.
Bowdon (5-5) has dropped their last three games, on the road at Pepperell and Temple and at home against Troup County last Wednesday, sliding the Red Devils down three spots from fourth place to seventh in A-DII.
Though they did not appear on the top ten, the Temple Tigers (7-4) also received votes this week for Class A-DI after a 12-1 win over Haralson County at home last Thursday.
Outside of these moves, the remaining coverage area teams that appeared on last week’s top-ten polls stayed in place.
Heard County (8-4) remains steady in second place in A-DI, still behind the undefeated Prince Avenue Christian (11-0). The Braves face fourth-ranked Lamar County (12-2) at home in region play this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Central (6-5) remains in fourth place in class 4A after last week’s two game sweep of Cedartown. The Lions face seventh-ranked Sonoraville this Thursday in region play at home at 5:30 p.m.
Bremen (9-1) remains in fourth place in class 3A as they continue nearly undefeated start to the season, and they have a huge contest this Thursday in region play, as they face the third-ranked team in 3A, Gordon Lee (7-1-1). That game is on the road for Bremen and is slated for 5 p.m.
Haralson County (5-3-1) is still locked it at ninth place in class 2A with a 3-1 record in their region thus far, the only region loss being to sixth-ranked Rockmart. The Rebels play Trion at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and in the Carrollton Trojan Slam this weekend.
