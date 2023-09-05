Villa Rica moves to No. 4, Bowdon falls to No. 7 in week 4 softball poll

Villa Rica’s softball team moved up to fourth in the Coaches’ Box Georgia 5A poll this week. Pictured is Taylor Lovingood, who led the way with two hits and two runs batted in in a close 8-7 loss to Heard County last week.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

After another week of high school softball action, six coverage-area teams have maintained their spots in the top ten of their respective classifications in Coaches Box Georgia’s week four coach poll.

The only movements from last week’s rankings compared to this weeks were with Bowdon in Class A-DII and Villa Rica in Class 5A.