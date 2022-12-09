According to a press release issued by Coweta Judicial District Attorney Herb Cranford, a Carroll County jury returned a guilty verdict against a Villa Rica man this week.

Garrett Justin Wood of Villa Rica was convicted of Trafficking Methamphetamine, More Than 400 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Alprazolam, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony according to the release.

