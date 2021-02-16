A Villa Rica man faces multiple charges after VR police report he assaulted his fiancée in front of a juvenile this past weekend and officers later connected him to previous crimes.
Andrew Edgar Jackson, 44, was arrested Saturday and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree. Jackson also faces one count of willfully obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and one count of removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent for an incident dating back to October 2019.
Villa Rica Police Public Information Officer Keith Shaddix said that on the day of the recent incident, an officer was called at around midnight Saturday to a residence on Thomas Dorsey Drive concerning a domestic dispute.
Shaddix said the officer, after interviewing all parties involved, learned that Jackson, his fiancé, and another female friend had been at a local bar. When they returned home, an argument ensued between Jackson and his fiancé. Jackson was accused of choking his fiancé as he held her against a wall during the argument, according to Shaddix.
The argument occurred in front of a juvenile inside the home, which led to the cruelty to children charge, according to Shaddix. He added that Jackson was then arrested by the responding officer without further incident and taken to the Carroll County Jail.
Upon his arrest, officers learned Jackson had warrants for crimes committed on Oct. 17, 2019.
On the day of that incident, a VRPD officer patrolling State Route 8 noticed a vehicle traveling westbound and radioed a query about the vehicle tag, according to the VRPD incident report. The inquiry said the tag was registered to a different vehicle and that its registration had expired. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop as the vehicle turned onto Clearview Street, according to the report. The officer said the driver then made a few turns before approaching the Rocky Branch Road and Topaz Lane intersection and appeared to be coming to a stop.
However, the report said the driver, later identified as Jackson, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot toward Topaz Lane. The officer lost sight of the man. The report said two other individuals in the vehicle identified Jackson as the person who ran away. The responding officer called for assistance to search for Jackson, but he could not be found, according to the report.
Carroll County Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey said Jackson was released from jail Monday after receiving payment for his $12,500 bond.
