A Villa Rica man has been charged with sending an inappropriate photo of himself to a teenage girl.
Benjamin Felch, 35, was arrested on Aug. 26 on charges of electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
Felch allegedly sent a picture of his private parts to his son’s 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Felch had told the minor that ‘she would be his girlfriend if she was older.’
Felch sent the photo around midnight on Aug. 20, according to the arrest warrant.
Felch is already on probation for drug and gun charges from 2016, according to court documents.
In May 2016, Felch was arrested in Austell after an officer saw him asleep in an idling truck in an auto parts parking lot.
An Austell police officer approached Felch around 2:30 a.m. at an O’Reilly Auto Parts on Veterans Memorial Highway, according to the arrest warrant.
After giving the officer a consent to search, marijuana, oxycodone and a gun were found.
Despite having been arrested five times, Felch was granted first offender status and was placed on probation for seven years, according to court documents.
Felch’s prior arrests include DUI, driving on a suspended license and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, court documents show.
He was denied bond on his recent arrest and is currently in the county jail.
