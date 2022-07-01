A shooting incident in Fairfield has ultimately resulted in the death of an elderly woman allegedly by her husband.
Donald Staley, 80, of Villa Rica has been accused of murdering his wife Judith Staley, 79. The couple had been married for 55 years.
According to Carroll County authorities, on Thursday, June 30, at approximately 12:05 p.m., Donald contacted 911 and reported that he shot his wife, Judith, and "was going to shoot himself."
Carroll County deputies responded to the residence on Britton Drive inside Fairfield Plantation community in Villa Rica and made contact with Donald outside the residence.
According to the CCSO, he was armed with a handgun but obeyed verbal commands and surrendered to deputies along with a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
The deputies cleared the residence and located Judith suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. West Georgia Ambulance arrived on scene and transported her to meet with Life Flight where she was flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
Donald Staley was charged at the time with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Later in the evening, Judith succumbed to her wounds and passed away. Murder charges are pending against Donald. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.
