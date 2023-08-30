The Villa Rica Police Department arrested Joaquinn Hunt, 23, of Villa Rica, on Aug. 29, 2023. Hunt was charged with five counts of Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation.
According to a release from the VRPD, on Aug. 18, 2023, Detective Chris Rowan received a Cyber Tip from the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) which is a task force in which the Villa Rica Police Department participates. The tip was investigated by Rowan who identified an alleged suspect at a residence on Hemlock Court in Villa Rica.
