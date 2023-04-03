The Carrollton Police Department arrested Danielle Blair, 49, of Villa Rica on March 31, 2023. Blair was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Felony), Removing or Affixing License Plate with Intent to Conceal, and No Proof of Insurance.

According to the report, on March 31, 2023, 10:30 p.m. According to reports, Officer Shane Cheatwood was running speed detection on Highway 78 and observed a blue Dodge Dakota traveling at a high rate of speed heading westbound. Cheatwood pulled out behind the vehicle and activated the emergency lights and sirens on his patrol car in order to stop the vehicle. Cheatwoord noticed that the vehicle accelerated as he attempted to make a left hand turn onto Bar J Road from Highway 78 West. While attempting to make the turn, Blair lost control of the Dakota and spun out on Bar J Road and went off the road onto the shoulder.

