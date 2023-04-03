The Carrollton Police Department arrested Danielle Blair, 49, of Villa Rica on March 31, 2023. Blair was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Felony), Removing or Affixing License Plate with Intent to Conceal, and No Proof of Insurance.
According to the report, on March 31, 2023, 10:30 p.m. According to reports, Officer Shane Cheatwood was running speed detection on Highway 78 and observed a blue Dodge Dakota traveling at a high rate of speed heading westbound. Cheatwood pulled out behind the vehicle and activated the emergency lights and sirens on his patrol car in order to stop the vehicle. Cheatwoord noticed that the vehicle accelerated as he attempted to make a left hand turn onto Bar J Road from Highway 78 West. While attempting to make the turn, Blair lost control of the Dakota and spun out on Bar J Road and went off the road onto the shoulder.
Cheatwood and Deputy Bullock exited their marked patrol car and took Blair into custody. After speaking with Blair, the deputies learned that he had a revoked license in the state of Colorado. Cheatwood also learned that the tag on the vehicle actually belonged to a 2002 Sienna Van but had also expired. Blair told the deputies that he did not have any current insurance on the vehicle and he was traveling to his girlfriend’s house on Bar J Road to get some money. Blair was placed under arrest for driving with a revoked license and both traffic offense charges.
While doing inventory of the vehicle the deputies located a brown pill bottle on the floor of the vehicle beside the driver seat. Blair kept asking for the vehicle not to be towed and he did not want the deputies to look inside of his vehicle. Cheatwood looked inside the bottle and located two small plastic bags one containing a clear crystal substance that was suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine. The other plastic bag contained a white rock that was suspected Crack Cocaine.
Blair was transported to the Carroll County Jail where he was searched and nothing else was found.
