A 34-year-old Villa Rica man was arrested Thursday for possessing child pornography.
Villa Rica police charged Anthony Kalman Lloyd Cole with six felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Before his arrest, according to a Villa Rica police press release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided officers with a cyber tip alleging possession of explicit content of children. On Thursday, detectives obtained and served an arrest warrant for Cole.
As of Friday evening, Cole was still in the custody of the Carroll County Jail without a set bond.
