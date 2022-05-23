A Villa Rica man was arrested Sunday after he confessed to being responsible for the murder of his grandmother.
Carroll County deputies responded to a 911 call on May 22 in reference to a deceased, elderly female in the 400 block of Askin Creek Road in Villa Rica.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the woman, identified as Clovis Pruitt, 70, of Villa Rica, was deceased as a result of a possible gunshot wound, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Interviews were conducted with individuals who were on the scene during the incident. This led to a confession by the victim’s grandson, Dakota Greenwood, 31, of Villa Rica, that he was responsible for shooting and killing his grandmother, the release said.
This remains a “very fluid” and active investigation with more charges possible, according to the CCSO. No further information will be released at this time pending the autopsy results and further investigatory measures.
