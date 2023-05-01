The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Aspeitia, of Villa Rica, on April 26, 2023, in reference to a fire that occurred on April 24, 2023.

According to the report, Investigator DeWayne Harmon responded to a call from the Carroll County Fire Rescue’s Arson Investigator, David Harmon regarding an investigation of a fire that occurred at a residence off of Park Place. DeWayne Harmon responded to investigate the situation because there was the possibility of arson. Upon arrival, the homeowner provided  Harmon with a video of the person that started the fire.

Trending Videos