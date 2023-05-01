The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Aspeitia, of Villa Rica, on April 26, 2023, in reference to a fire that occurred on April 24, 2023.
According to the report, Investigator DeWayne Harmon responded to a call from the Carroll County Fire Rescue’s Arson Investigator, David Harmon regarding an investigation of a fire that occurred at a residence off of Park Place. DeWayne Harmon responded to investigate the situation because there was the possibility of arson. Upon arrival, the homeowner provided Harmon with a video of the person that started the fire.
Harmon wrote in his report that, “the person in the video was identified as Jose Aspeitia. [The Homeowner] stated that Jose was previously given a Criminal Trespass Warning from his property. This was served to [Aspeitia] on 11/02/22 by Deputy Heather Young.”
On April 26, 2023, David Harmon and DeWayne Harmon went to the residence of Aspeitia and spoke with him. DeWayne Harmon asked Aspeitia what he knew about the fire that occurred. Aspeitia told the investigators that he and the homeowner had been arguing with one another and Aspeitia told the homeowner he was going to burn his house down. DeWayne Harmon asked Aspeitia if he did attempt to burn the house down and he responded “yeah.”
CCSO Deputy Attison placed Aspeitia in handcuffs and transported him to the Carroll County Jail. Aspeitia was charged with Felony First Degree Arson, Felony Second Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Felony Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime, and Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.