The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Villa Rica man in reference to an alleged 2021 sexual assault.
According to the report, on Nov. 12, 2021 law enforcement responded to the Tanner Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a sexual assault that had occurred. Throughout the investigation and after conducting the forensic interview, it was discovered the victim had been communicating with a male, Jacob Anthony Hannah, via Facebook.
According to CCSO, both individuals lied about their ages. The victim initially claimed she was turning 16 soon, but later informed the male she was 14 about to turn 15 with her actual age being 13. Moreover, Hannah stated he was 17 but his real age was 19. It was confirmed from messages gathered from Facebook and the forensic interview that the two had arranged for Hannah to come to her house and pick her up so they could engage in sexual intercourse. Hannah later admitted in an interview to picking her up on one occasion and having sex with her.
A warrant for Child Molestation was secured for Hannah and he was arrested on Dec. 6, 2021. The case was later presented to the Grand Jury and Hannah was indicted for the offenses of Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
On Sept. 3, 2023 Hannah was arrested once again on the charges per the indictment. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail and was denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.