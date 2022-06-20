A Villa Rica man was arrested Sunday on assault and rape charges.
The Villa Rica Police Department was notified on Sunday, June 19, of an alleged incident at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard.
A VRPD report stated that during the investigation, Detective Matthew Weingarten determined that a female victim had been allegedly choked to the point of unconsciousness while the suspect identified by police as Harold Ivan Dominique Dakers, 34, of Villa Rica, was demanding the passcode for her phone.
According to the release, Dakers allegedly forced himself upon the victim, raping her, before he allowed her to leave.
Dakers was charged with rape and aggravated assault. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
