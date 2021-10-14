Villa Rica keeps winning streak alive

After a sluggish win over Chapel Hill last week, the Villa Rica Wildcats dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage and rolled to the 48-0 region shutout on Friday.
The Wildcats rushed for 229 yards, while holding North Springs to just eight yards.
North Springs finished with just two first downs.
Villa Rica led 34-0 at the half and never looked back.
With the win, Villa Rica improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAAAA.
The Wildcats spread the scoring wealth en route to the region win.
Jake Herrera completed four passes for 83 yards and two TDs.
Zantavious Graham scored only his only carry of the night, a 83-yard run to open the scoring.
T.J. Harvison found the end zone twice, scoring on runs of 1 and catching a pass from Herrera when he turned it into a 38-yard score.
Todric Walters got into the scoring act on a 3-yard run.
The Wildcats stingy defense turned two North Springs fumbles into two touchdowns to help turn the game into a blowout.
Bowdon 21, North Cobb Christian 7: The Bowdon Red Devils led 7-0 at the half, and then scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to win the non-region-game.
Robert McNeal completed four passes for 83 yards and rushed 90 more.
Luke Windom rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown to lead the ground attack.
Tanner Langley had two TDs and finished with 59 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball he also had five tackles including two for a loss.
Bowdon improved its overall record to 6-1 overall.
Carrollton 69, Paulding County 7: The Trojans completely dominated Friday night’s victory against Paulding County, leading 56-7 at the half to claim the region victory.
With the win, Carrollton improved its overall record to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Carrollton finished with 589 yards of total offense while holding Paulding County to 233.
Bryce Hicks carried the ball just five times, but finished with 142 yards and three touchdowns.
He also had an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
Jamun Evans found the end zone on his only two rushes of the game, scoring on runs of 96 and 14 yards finishing the day with 110 yards.
Quarterback M.J. Morris was 10 of 17 for 188 yards and two TDs.
Morris also caught a touchdown pass when Terrell Charmicheal connected with him on a 66-yard pass.
Ace Williamson was one of seven players to catch a pass for the Trojans, finishing with a team-leading four receptions and a touchdown.
Carmichael also caught a TD pass.
Carrollton never punted in the game.
The Trojans extended the winning streak two two in a row.
Haralson County 42, Callaway 14: The Haralson County Rebels improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-AA action with a 42-14 victory over Callaway on the road.
Callaway entered the season as the defending Class A champions.
Haralson County had the region contest well in hand by halftime scoring 21 points in the first 12 minutes and then extending the lead ti 28-0 at the half.
Clay Hyatt had five rushing touchdowns to lead the Rebels’ offense.
Hyatt scored on touchdown runs of 53 and 1 yards in the first quarter to help the Rebels take a 14-0 lead.
Jerrod Rodriquez had an interception for the Rebels.
Hyatt continued to flex his offensive muscles with a 34-yard run to increase the lead to 21-0.
Hyatt closed out the first-half scoring with a 1-yard run.
Callaway cut the lead to 28-14 with two second-half scores, but Haralson County regrouped with a 25-yard run from Jo Jo Chandler and a final touchdown run from Hyatt on a 3-yard scamper.
Dane Kimbell was perfect on extra points for the Rebels.
Heard County 49, Temple 20: The Heard County Braves snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night with a Region 5-AA victory over Temple.
The Braves led 28-7 at the half and continued to flex their offensive numbers in the second half.
Maurice Fench scored touchdowns of 2, 7 1 and 48 yards to help pace the offense for the Braves.
Isaiah O’Neal started the scoring for both teams with a 4-yard run.
O’Neal later scored on a 6-yard run.
After the touchdown he completed a pass to Jonathan Echols to complete the 2-point conversion .
Antwon Carter also got into the scoring act for the Braves with a 1-yard run.
Temple’s Cam Vaughn connected on touchdown passes of 11 and 65-yards to Shemar Wicker to account for the Tigers’ scoring.
Heard County improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the region. Temple dropped to 1-4 and 0-2.
Mt. Zion 30, Gordon-Lee 27: The Eagles improved their record to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in region play with a dramatic overtime victory over Gordon-Lee.
The Eagles converted a 20-yard field goal in overtime to win the game.
Mt. Zion finished with 264 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Stanley Cross was 8 of 11 for 140 yards and two TDs.
Jasiah North opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 95-yard kickoff return.
Christian Terrell led the Mt. Zion receivers with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Malachi Ackles scored on a 2-yard run and a 40-yard pass.
Sherrod Montgomery led the rushing attack with 78 yards.
