Villa Rica hosted a Public Input Meeting Tuesday evening with a focus around the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, Branding for the City, Villa Rica Comprehensive Plan and other departments as well.
When citizens walked in they were greeted with a survey, fake dollar bills, and three green and three red stickers. The goal was to have citizens split up the money into either parks maintenance, new parks, support features, trails, new recreation facilities, indoor recreation facilities, athletic fields, programs and events, or other things which would be specified using a card that you write on.
Afterwards citizens took the green stickers and placed them on programs that they wanted funded which included youth and adult sports, athletic tournaments, fitness classes, adult programs, festivals, camps, e-sports, and other programs and events. Next to that citizens could decide what features were most important to them. The options for features included playgrounds, trails, athletic fields, natural areas, indoor recreation facilities, disc golf, dog parks, and skate parks.
Following the Parks and Recreation department, was the branding for the city. According to the flier attached to the QR code, Villa Rica is working with Rhyme & Reason Design of Atlanta to develop a branding project for the city.
The flier states, “The end result of this process will be a series of logos and related products that will help us market and promote the city. Branding is a story-telling process, so we need to find the story that we all agree best represents what Villa Rica means to all of us. We can then use the message to focus our community development, marketing and tourism message.”
The survey attached uses different descriptive language, colors, logos, and the phrase “City of Gold” to gauge how recognizable they are to citizens.
The third survey was in relation to the Villa Rica Comprehensive Plan update. The introduction to the survey gave citizens insight into the importance of the update
“This official, living, city-wide plan is a public document that provides long range policy direction for land use, transportation, economic development, housing, public facilities, intergovernmental agreements and natural resources," the material states. "It serves as a guide for elected and public officials by providing the framework for evaluating developmental proposals. Included in the Comprehensive Plan are strategies for program funding for all city departments. The last complete update of the Comprehensive Plan was in 2018; this update will be completed in 2023 and will make the Comprehensive Plan responsive to Villa Rica’s current and project needs with a 20 year outlook.”
Most of the questions have five options to bubble in, very important, important, slightly important, not important, and no opinion.
The questions addressed issues such as improvements to water and sewer infrastructure, the importance of accommodating to a larger population, increasing housing options and type of housing, and the importance of preserving historic structures.
The fourth survey given to citizens spread out over multiple topics. The first topic was in regard to a co-working facility, the second was related to street paving and striping and the third was the gold nugget trail.
