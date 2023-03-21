Villa Rica hosted a Public Input Meeting Tuesday evening with a focus around the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, Branding for the City, Villa Rica Comprehensive Plan and other departments as well.

When citizens walked in they were greeted with a survey, fake dollar bills, and three green and three red stickers. The goal was to have citizens split up the money into either parks maintenance, new parks, support features, trails, new recreation facilities, indoor recreation facilities, athletic fields, programs and events, or other things which would be specified using a card that you write on.

