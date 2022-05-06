Villa Rica High School announced on Thursday that assistant coach Wade Bailey will be named head baseball coach for the upcoming season. Bailey has been teaching and coaching baseball at Villa Rica the past three years, and now he will lead the Wildcats on the diamond.
Bailey, a Villa Rica native and 2014 VRHS graduate, was a four-year varsity starter for the Wildcats before accepting a baseball scholarship to Georgia Tech. During his tenure with the Yellow Jackets, Bailey was a two-time All-ACC second baseman and a Collegiate Baseball All-American.
Bailey was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 MLB Players Draft, and he has etched his name into a number of categories in Tech's career record books.
At Georgia Tech, he ranks fifth all-time in hits (290) and doubles (60) and is tied for 13th all-time for career starts. Bailey also ranks 11th all-time in Tech history for being one of the toughest batters to strike out. He slashed a career .315 batting average with 13 home runs and 196 runs scored.
Bailey is married to Bailey Jo Bailey, who is also a 2014 VRHS alumnus. They have a one-year-old son, Kanon.
