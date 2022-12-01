VILLA RICA — Villa Rica High School softball standout, Addie Orr, was selected as a Heisman High School Scholarship recipient. 

Addie is a member of the Class of 2023 and lettered in Varsity Softball for 4 years as a catcher. She helped lead her team to 3 Region Championship and 4 State Appearances. Addie has committed to play softball at the next level at Berry College where she will major in Elementary Education and was awarded the Merit Scholarship.

