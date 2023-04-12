Villa Rica High School has been named a National STEM Certified Campus by the National Institute for STEM Education, bringing to 13 the number of Carroll County Schools campuses that have earned the distinction.

Schools certified by the National Institute for STEM Education (NISE) have implemented 21st-century learning and strategies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics that transform school culture and maximize student achievement. Only 2 percent of schools in the nation are nationally STEM certified.

