The City of Villa Rica has given an update on their Facebook page regarding grants that the city is looking into to receive for city projects. The grants would fund $23 million to help with items such as road work, downtown improvements and police training.
According to the Facebook post, “While the individual grants do require matching amounts of city funds, that $4.8 million represents 20% of the potential financial benefit — and would only have to be paid if the grants are approved,” meaning this is a relatively low risk grant.
Grants are designed to help fund cities with necessary projects that the current budget does not allow. The City of Villa Rica has a budget of $42 million that has left several projects unfunded. If the city is successful, the value of the projects will be more than half of the city’s $42 million budget.
According to the post, “Last year, the city received several grants, including funding for a $2.8 million project that will help create the much-needed Eastside Connector, linking the Mirror Lake area to downtown. On the wish list this year is a $19 million grant that, added to a $4 million SPLOST allocation, would be applied to rebuilding Punkintown Road.”
Officials say without these grants the city would not be able to complete these projects due to the current budget.
Councilman Matthew Momtahan answered a few questions from a concerned citizen.
“I’m still relatively new here, but I don’t understand how this whole new Fuqua development is being allowed to happen using roads that weren’t built for traffic they already have," Tammy Gregorsky Dewberry commented. "Now to find out the rebuilding of Punkintown Road that I've been reading about for a week or more is actually nothing more than a wish, based upon the hope of winning a grant to fund the work? Sounds like playing the lottery to me. Why hasn’t Fuqua already paid for such a pivotal part of the infrastructure since they’re banking on all these new residents and businesses buying into their project?”
Momtahan replied, “If you’re referring to patching and repair of potholes, that has nothing to do with these grants. If you’re referring to the reconstruction and redesign then applying for the grants is just a mechanism to assist with funding, the project isn’t ‘nothing more than a wish."
Monmthahan continued with two more consecutive replies saying, “Also the project is still in the planning phases as there were public forums last year, then new designs based on the input. 4 million dollars of SPLOST funds are reserved for Punkintown Rd reconstruction. As you know, the total cost will be around 20 million dollars or higher. But the whole project is dependent on the grant. This is just another option the city is exploring for funding. Multiple options being pursued. If I recall correctly, traffic studies did not show Fuqua’s project increasing traffic significantly. Also, Fuqua’s project will be introducing new infrastructure to handle traffic with the Eastside Connector. Studies are just studies, but they are the best available information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.