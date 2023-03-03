The City of Villa Rica has given an update on their Facebook page regarding grants that the city is looking into to receive for city projects. The grants would fund $23 million to help with items such as road work, downtown improvements and police training.

According to the Facebook post, “While the individual grants do require matching amounts of city funds, that $4.8 million represents 20% of the potential financial benefit — and would only have to be paid if the grants are approved,” meaning this is a relatively low risk grant.

