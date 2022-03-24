The Villa Rica Garden Club members have decided to put an end to their many decades of service.
The garden club was originally formed in 1936 to predominately service the Villa Rica area with eco-friendly activities such as planting roses around the elementary and high schools.
“Well the reason it's ending now is because we’re all old,” 85-year-old club member Avis Hembree said.
Hembree was the oldest member in the garden club with her membership beginning between 1962 and 1963. Other members like Pat Hyneman and Betty Redding have been members just as long as Hembree.
“I was a youngster then, we could do some work,” Hembree said.
The club was open to anyone who wanted to join, but ladies would recruit new members to the garden club by inviting individuals who they thought would be interested.
“Ladies that were in the club that had friends that they wanted to join and I guess it was more of an open invitation instead of a society,” Hembree said.
As the club came to a close, there were five ladies left actively participating in facilitating the final activities for the garden club.
Due to age, most of the women could not perform garden work, but they would still get together for meetings once a month. The meeting location would rotate between different members' houses.
The main project the garden club focused on was maintenance of Hillcrest Cemetery, the city’s biggest cemetery. Even after the ladies were not able to physically perform the maintenance themselves, they were directly funding lawn service crews to cut grass, plant flowers and keep gravesites clean.
When asked about how Hillcrest became their “pet project,” Hembree said, “there were some older members that had family from way back there and it was the city cemetery.”
The club members would receive donations from people in the community that would help fund projects.
“We sent letters to the owners of the lot in the cemetery and they would send us contributions to cut the grass and general upkeep in the cemetery,” Hembree said.
In the last meeting, they decided they would no longer be a Villa Rica Garden Club.
“We took all the money that we had in the treasure and gave it to the city with the stipulation that all the money be used for the Hillcrest Cemetery,” Hembree said. “We did have an attorney draw that up because we had about $28,000.”
Some of the money donated was used to fund the recent tree removal in the cemetery that was completed to protect gravesites from damage.
Although the ladies will not be actively participating in maintaining Hillcrest Cemetery, there are volunteers that clean headstones and perform other general maintenance.
"It has been a pleasure working with the Villa Rica Garden Club. The club spent many years maintaining the cemetery with landscaping, plants, flowers, and memorial benches,” Villa Rica City Clerk Alisa Doyal said. “The Friends of the City Cemeteries and the Villa Rica Cemetery Commission will continue on what the club started many years ago. If it wasn't for the Villa Rica Garden Club, the cemetery would not be what it is today without their fundraising efforts. On behalf of the City of Villa Rica, I want to thank the Villa Rica Garden Club for donating the rest of their funds for the care of Hillcrest Cemetery."
