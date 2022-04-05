Villa Rica fire leaves 9 displaced

A residential fire in Villa Rica has left multiple families without homes.
Late Monday afternoon, at approximately 5:40 p.m, Carroll County dispatch received a call in regards to an active fire in a Villa Rica neighborhood.
Carroll County fire personnel responded to Wilson Mill Townhomes, 209 East Wilson Street in Villa Rica.
According to Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell, upon arrival units found “heavy smoke and fire” in front of the residence, unit 157, and was able to make an “offensive attack” on the fire.
That offensive attack allowed for a “quick knockdown” of the fire which kept control of the flames. The fire squad was able to stop the fire from spreading to the two exposures on both sides, units 156 and 158, salvaging the structure and contents.
According to the victim, Hannah Taylor, the fire was caused by a match that was for a candle ignited the flame.
“Everything in the home appears to be a heavy loss,” Barnwell said.
There were a total of nine people displaced. In the residence of origin, there were two adults and four children.
“I am incredibly grateful that by the grace of God my family escaped unharmed," Taylor said. "That is the only thing that truly matters. The support of the community has been overwhelming. Thank you for all of your continued prayers and selfless acts as we continue to recover from this tragic event.”
There were two adults in one of the other units and an adult with a pet in the other. The fire was contained to the residence of origin, but exposed residences had smoke damage, according to officials.
"My husband was able to move very fast to ensure our kids were out of harm's way above all else," Taylor said. "He attempted to contact the neighbors after calling 911 to locate a fire extinguisher, but there was none available."
Officials say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
There is a Gofundme account set up for those who have inquired about financially assisting the family.
According to David Wiener, father of Hannah Taylor, The American Red Cross has arranged temporary accommodations for the Taylor family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.