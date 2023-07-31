Villa Rica Family Dental is under new ownership after Dr. Stacey McDowell took over at the dental office located at 865 South Carroll Count in Villa Rica.
McDowell of Fairburn, Georgia graduated from John McEachern High School in 2005. McDowell told the Times-Georgian, “I have always been familiar with Villa Rica and have loved the family oriented community that is here.
McDowell completed her undergraduate studies in 2010 at Georgia State University and attended The Dental College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia for her dental school. The Dental College of Georgia is formerly known as the Medical College of Georgia. Prior to attending dental school, McDowell was a veterinary technician. She graduated dental school in 2017 and spent the following five years in the United States Navy.
McDowell attended school under a military scholarship and completed her residency and training in Norfolk, Virginia and Parris Island, South Carolina.
McDowell proceeded to discuss why she made the decision to purchase Villa Rica Family Dental.
“I wanted a place to practice dentistry that nurtured my core ethics within the dental field, provided me the chance to conservatively treat, and provide gentle and affordable dentistry.” McDowell continued, “In the military I realized that dental anxiety is prevalent around the country and I want to help change the perceptions of dentists and treatment within my community.”
In McDowell’s bio, it mentions her service being a driving factor in her decision to enter dentistry. During her time moving around the country McDowell met people who showed her the “severity and prominence of dental anxiety, lack of access to care, and affordable dentistry.
McDowell noted a motto she tries to live by in the business world which is,”If you do the right thing, then good will follow.”
Villa Rica Family Dental offers clients emergency dental services, oral surgery, periodontal treatment, whitening, orthodontics, root canals, crown and bridge, implants, dentures, partials and more. McDowell said, “We provide a very personal experience and educate each patient on their oral health and how to improve in areas where needed.”
