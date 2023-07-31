Dr. Stacey McDowell

Villa Rica Family Dental is under new ownership after Dr. Stacey McDowell took over at the dental office located at 865 South Carroll Count in Villa Rica.

McDowell of Fairburn, Georgia graduated from John McEachern High School in 2005. McDowell told the Times-Georgian, “I have always been familiar with Villa Rica and have loved the family oriented community that is here.