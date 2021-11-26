Whatever could go wrong for the Villa Rica Wildcats, did.
Combine that and one of the area’s top running backs, and Friday turned out to be an abrupt, gut-wrenching, season-ending 49-7 loss to Blessed Trinity
While Villa Rica missed their first opportunities to score, Titans’ running back Justice Haynes did not. Haynes scored five touchdowns in the span of three quarters to lead Blessed Trinity to a win over the Wildcats at Sam McIntyre Stadium on Friday night.
The loss was by far the worst of a 2021 season that made history in several positive categories.
Of those the Wildcats finished the season at 10-3 winning 10 straight after losing their first two games of the season.
They played in week 13 for the first time since 1991.
It was the first season under new coach Tim Barron in their newly renovated stadium.
After a return to Titans’ territory on the opening kickoff by Ty McKey, the Wildcats penetrated to the red zone.
McKey ended the game with a 65-yard touchdown run with 1:46 to go in the game for Villa Rica’s only score.
But they could not capitalize consistently.
Haynes did.
On his first TD run, Haynes found a cutback lane against Villa Rica’s defense and put the Titans up 7-0 with 4:33 to go in the first quarter.
He found his way to the end zone again with just over seven minutes to play in the half on 4th and 14.
Officials ruled what appeared to be a pass from Jake Hererra on a hitch that fell incomplete, a lateral play and a fumble. The Titans recovered at the Villa Rica 42.
Haynes struck again with a 23-yard TD run, his second such score on fourth down in the second quarter alone.
With 1:54 to go in the first half, Blessed Trinity led 21-0.
A 40-yard pass opened the second half for Blessed Trinity. Again, Haynes nearly walked into the end zone with just over two minutes gone in the half.
The point after put Villa Rica down 28-0.
Haynes scored his fifth with just under a minute to go in the third which sealed invoked a running clock, and mercifully ended Villa Rica’s season.
