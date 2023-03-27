Villa Rica city employees went to a fair last week – but not the kind with rides and junk food. This was almost exactly the opposite.
It was a health fair, orchestrated by the City’s Human Relations department to encourage the city’s employees to discover any health issues they may be having, and to receive biometric information to share with their physicians.
The Health Fair took place Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gold Dust Park gymnasium.
Villa Rica provides self-funded healthcare coverage for its employees, paying claims that are processed by an outside administrator. As is true of all small employers, the City is interested in having a healthy workforce, so the health fair was designed to encourage Villa Rica’s employees to make healthy lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.
The employees were able to view demonstrations of the health effects of smoking and drinking unhealthy beverages. They also were able to ride a stationary bicycle that was connected to a blender, so that they could create their own delicious smoothies by pedaling fast.
The main purpose of the event was to provide biometric screenings. Employees were weighed and their height measured. Also, they received blood pressure checks and their blood was tested for glucose and cholesterol. All these readings were discussed privately with the employee; the information was not shared with the City of Villa Rica.
Outside the venue and inside a truck was Tanner Health System’s Mobile Mammography Unit, where women could receive mammography and bone density screenings.
As an incentive to join the fun, all attendees were given the chance to win inexpensive giveaways.
“Human resources has evolved into many things, and health awareness is one of the Top 10,“ said Lena Taylor, HR director for the City. “Kudos to Tiffany Jenkins, human resources generalist; she had the vision and put this all into action.”
Tanner Health System supplied the personnel and equipment to perform the screenings, all organized by Tonya Faulks, Tanner’s Outreach Operations manager, Taylor said.
“I also want to thank Alisa Doyal, Main Street Manager. for securing our local business giveaways and all our staff who assisted with set-up.”
The businesses supplying the incentives were: Wealth, Health, Healing LLC; Loved By Loveless; Los Cowboys; Olive Tree Restaurant; The Haven On Main; Conchas Cravings; Villa Rica Nutrition; Villa Rica Yoga; and Tanner Health System.
