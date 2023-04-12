Leslie McPherson

The Villa Rica City Council met Tuesday afternoon for their work session followed by a council meeting in the evening.

During the work session 20 items were added to the consent agenda. The items include topics such as the approval of intergovernmental agreement with Douglas County for Local Option Sales Tax, reappointment of Cheryl Bell to the Library Advisory Board, denying an easement request for Georgia Power, and authorizing a staff request for traffic signals and flashers from GDOT. During the council meeting the consent agenda passed 5-0 with no further discussion.

