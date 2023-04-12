The Villa Rica City Council met Tuesday afternoon for their work session followed by a council meeting in the evening.
During the work session 20 items were added to the consent agenda. The items include topics such as the approval of intergovernmental agreement with Douglas County for Local Option Sales Tax, reappointment of Cheryl Bell to the Library Advisory Board, denying an easement request for Georgia Power, and authorizing a staff request for traffic signals and flashers from GDOT. During the council meeting the consent agenda passed 5-0 with no further discussion.
During the Governing Body portion of the agenda, the council spent time discussing the Consideration of Appearance Agreement with Matt Stone for a concert. The concert is an unbudgeted item that Councilmember Leslie McPherson said she was hoping to be a private event sponsored by the city.
The cover sheet stated, “project amount for band, lights, sound, advertising, accommodation for band is not known but, based on prior concerts, is anticipated to be approximately $13,000.”
The original motion on the cover sheet said, “I move to approve the Agreement with Matt Stone as attached hereto and to further authorize staff to organize the event based on the Agreement. I further move to budget the funds necessary to cover all expenses of the event not covered by donations and sponsorships.”
During the citizen’s comments part of the meeting two citizens, Michael Young and Ronda McCullers, gave comments related to the potential concert
"I am a little concerned that a councilmember is advocating for expending unbudgeted money when the position of that councilmember was to not keep the milage rate the same for this budget, in fact to lower it significantly," Young said. "It is not an emergency expense, but it is an unbudgeted money. Yes, there are benefits but you can’t quantify the benefits. I don’t understand why you would not support the budget that was submitted by the city, but you want to spend more that’s not budgeted.”
McCullers who is the president of the Main Street Advisory Board showed concern for the concert.
“April through September we have an event every single month that we have to find volunteers for and we are short volunteers… We have the luncheon [Wednesday]. We don’t even have volunteers for that. We couldn't even get two people.” McCullers said. “I am afraid that if we add another event staff will have to work something. I know that was mentioned for tomorrow. I don’t want staff that have to work all day to have to come and work all night either.”
During the council discussion Danny Carter expressed that he wanted a cap set on the city’s end as a safety net. McPherson asked for a number and the number Carter gave was $3,000.
In the final motion McPherson stated, “I move to approve the Agreement with Matt Stone as attached hereto and to further authorize staff to organize the event based on the agreement. I further move to budget the funds necessary to cover all expenses of the event not covered by donation and sponsorships with a $16,000 cap.”
Carter gave a second to the motion. The motion failed 3-2 with Carter and McPherson in favor and Anna McCoy, Matthew Momtahan, and Shirley Marchman all in opposition.
Recreation Director Tracie Ivey led discussion on three items from the Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services which included the Recreation Fee Schedule Update, accepting a bid for the July 3 Mobile Covered Stage, and the July 3 Sound and Lighting.
The Recreation Fee Schedule Update was to propose a new parks and recreation fee schedule to become effective May 1, 2023. The motion was passed unanimously by the council.
The July 3 Mobile Cover Stage motion was made by Carter was to approve RCS Productions to provide the Mobile Covered Stage for the 2023 July 3 Fireworks on Monday, July 3 at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex in the amount of $4,185.00. The motion was seconded by McCoy and passed unanimously by the council.
The July 3 Sound and Lighting motion was made by McCoy to approve RCS Productions to provide the sound & lighting for the 2023 July 3rd Fireworks Monday, July 3 at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex in the amount of $9,871.00. The motion was seconded by Momtahan and passed unanimously by the council.
The Mobile Cover Stage and Sound and Lighting bids were not the lowest but the council were cautious of how low the lowest bid was. The lowest bid for the covered stage was $1,850 and $1,500 for the sound and lighting, both from the same bidder.
“There are reasons why we might not take the low bid," Mayor Gil McDougal said. "Because sometimes you get what you pay for. In fact I suspect you get it most of the time.”
