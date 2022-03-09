The City of Villa Rica Council held their monthly meeting Tuesday night in the Municipal courtroom of the Holt-Bishop Justice Center to discuss multiple agenda items.
The auditor’s discussion and analysis was presented by Partner Meredith Lipson of Mauldin and Jenkins CPAs and Advisors. After a review of the city’s financial statements, the unmodified audit report determined “The respective financial statements are considered to present fairly the financial position and results of operations as of, and for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.”
Lipson acknowledged that the city goes far beyond the basic requirements of annual financial reporting, and “the city should be commended for going beyond the minimum and providing such a report.”
The city was awarded its first certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for its fiscal year 2020 annual comprehensive financial report. The city will submit its fiscal year 2021 annual comprehensive financial report to GFOA, and fully expect to again receive the certificate of achievement.
The following items were listed on the consent agenda.
The Fullerville soccer field needs 45 field lights repaired for an amount of $12,933. Currently, the soccer fields have forty five lights that are out. West Georgia Lighting and Design has given the City a proposal to fix these lights. These proposals include the contingencies of all possible repairs that may be required of these fixtures. Meaning, we do not know if each lamp has a failed bulb, ballast, or capacitor. The company will adjust the price after the work is performed based on which repair is required.
The approval of short term workers compensation renewal with Bitco. The company the city has been using for years, Bitco, was willing to give a 12-month quote ending on March 10, 2023 and a short term quote that ends June 30, 2022. The two quotes are comparable, with the short term quote being only slightly higher.
EPD mandated long term water quality monitoring to meet the requirements of Georgia Water Quality Control Act also called the “Clean Water Act” and to stay compliant with the city’s NPDES wastewater discharge permit for the west water pollution control plant.
The write off of customer receivables to write-off uncollectible customer accounts from Oct. 2020 through Sept. 2021. There are 163 accounts totaling $47,714.94.
The approval of the eligible use and transfer of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist with upgrading the North plant.
The adoption of a resolution amending the 2022 fiscal year.
The approval of a special event permit for the second annual cornhole tournament hosted by West Georgia Cornhole, and to also approve the on-site sale of alcohol.
The final adoption of the Villa Rica livable centers initiative study finalized in Feb. 2022.
All of the items on the consent agenda were unanimously approved to be adopted.
Mayor Gil McDougal replaced the library committee with a transportation committee. There were also changes made to the committee’s chair heads. The housing committee chair will change from Councilmember Anna McCoy to Councilmember Leslie McPherson. The public safety committee chair will change from Councilmember Matthew Momtahan to McCoy.
McDougal reappointed two members to the cemetery commission as well. Cheryl Defoor-Bryce will return for a term between Feb. 1, 2022 until Jan. 31, 2024 and Alfred Wilaon will return for a term between March 1, 2022 until Feb. 28, 2024.
Keep Carroll Beautiful requested the use of the VPlex for a Spring E-recycling event on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, requested was a $1,000 sponsorship of the event. This proposal was approved unanimously.
The next council meeting will be held on April 12 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.