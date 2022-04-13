The city of Villa Rica held an extensive work session and council meeting on Tuesday to discuss and vote on consent agenda items.
Mayor Gil McDougal led the meeting after calling it to order with all council members present except Councilwoman Shirley Marchman.
Prior to discussion of the items for the consent agenda, there were ceremonial presentations recognizing individuals for their employee anniversaries during the council meeting.
Carson Avery White celebrated five years of service with distribution and collection. Ellen Ramsey Swain celebrated 10 years of service with the senior center. Dariin Andrew Fowler celebrated 10 years of service with the Villa Rica Police Department. Jeremy L. Dukes celebrated 20 years of service with the Street Department.
There was also a presentation of Lisa Deming, senior center manager and a proclamation recognizing Chief Michael Mansour as Georgia’s Outstanding Chief of the Year.
The council spent over four hours in the work session that began at 10 a.m. to decide what items would go onto the consent agenda for the 6 p.m. council meeting. The following items were added to the consent agenda.
City tourism manager Sharon Dupont recommended the appointment appointment of Neville Bhada and Dan Christner to the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's (CVB) board of directors which has been short two members for the past year.
Dupont said Bhada, Tourism Skills Group president, brings many years of experience in tourism marketing, board organization and function and tourism research. She also stated Christner, a self-employed investor, brings many years of experience in marketing and promoting.
The council has determined that it is in the city’s best interest for the Villa Rica Public Facilities Authority to issue its refunding revenue bonds in order to refinance all or a portion of the Authority’s Revenue Bonds City of Villa Rica Water and Sewerage Project Series 2015.
The City of Villa Rica Public Facilities Authority issued Series 2015 Revenue Bonds on behalf of the city in the amount of $33,860,000. The purpose of the issue was to refund a portion of the Authority’s Series 2008 Bonds issued in the amount of $10,000,000 and a portion of the Authority’s Series 2009 Bonds issued in the amount of $24,905,000.
The original financing in 2008 and 2009 funded the construction of the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The security for the bond is a lease agreement between the city and the Authority to pay the debt service on the bonds. The city has agreed to pledge its full faith and credit to repay the bonds.
Main Street Manager Janet Chumley recommended awarding a portion of the Villa Rica Community Development Grant to The Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County for their event “family movie night” to be held Oct. 8, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the MILL Amphitheater in the amount of $2,087.92.
Villa Rica Golden City Lions Club has also applied for the 2022 Villa Rica Community Development Grant requesting $7,375 to host the 2022 Taste of Villa Rica to be held Oct. 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MILL Amphitheater.
Dupont recommended the Villa Rica CVB enter into a contract agreement with Atlanta Eats and owner Stephen “Steak” Shapiro to build digital content for the city of Villa Rica, Main Street and the Pine Mountain Gold Museum in the amount of $109,000.
According to Dupont, being featured on Atlanta Eats will provide digital exposure for the City of Villa Rica, its attractions and events to a larger audience that has not been reached through print media.
There was a motion for the mayor and council to receive city issued phones along with the monthly service.
The Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services Department is requesting approval of a vendor to provide the fireworks display for the annual July 3rd Fireworks show. They recommended Pyro Show which would be a total cost of $28,000. The department also recommended portable restrooms be available at this event.
Waste Department Manager Erick Broz requested ratification of engagement with Alabama Motor and Pump Service for the emergency rebuild of the Brandywine lift station pump two, in the amount of $16,126. According to Broz, the pump rebuild provides redundancy and ensures that the lift station will continue to operate if the primary pump fails resulting in an overflow and potential regulatory violations.
The Public Works Department requested approval for the purchase of a new 2022 international HV607 grapple truck, from the low bidder, Environmental Products Group, at a cost of $186,144 to replace the current 2008 grapple truck that is beyond its reliable mileage and hours of operation, according to Charlie Davis, public works deputy director.
All items placed on the consent agenda were approved unanimously with a 5-0 vote.
