Tuesday evening's Villa Rica City Council meeting opened with the governing body hearing from Mauldin and Jenkins regarding the City’s FY22 Audit.
The representative of Mauldin and Jenkins told the city council that the fund balance has seven months worth of expenditures covering the city if anything were to happen. The city was also recognized receiving the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for FY21
The first key item within the council meeting agenda was the consent agenda that was built during the city council work session. Some of the key items included on the consent agenda were the Georgia Conservatory - Villa Rica Placemaking and Alleyway Activation Program Presentation, Deed of Property from City to Fuqua, the V-Plex Pavillion, and the Community Development Software Package. The consent agenda was passed unanimously by the council.
The Georgia Conservatory - Villa Rica Placemaking and Alleyway Activation Program is a partnership between the City of Villa Rica and the Georgia Conservancy. The project would only cost Villa Rica $5,800 which came out of Product Development Funds. The project is valued at a total of $75,000 that will be covered by the Community Development Assistance Program grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission in May 2022. The project would include five locations which are South Candler - South Carroll Alley, West Temple Street, Prospector’s Park, East Church Street, and Temple/Main Street.
The City of Villa Rica authorized the signatures of Mayor Gil McDougal and the City Clerk Theresa Campbell in regards to signing the deed away to a small tract of land. The land would be sold to Fuqua Enterprises for what is decided as the fair market value. The tract of land is unusable to the city at the moment. The land is four-tenths of an acre off of Mirror Lake Boulevard past the water tank and Waffle House.
The City of Villa Rica is looking to build a pavilion at the V-Plex playground that would allow patrons to escape the elements. After receiving five quotes the staff recommended that the city purchases the kit themselves and receives bids to install what they purchase. The staff believes this will help the city stay under budget. The concrete slab is already laid, however the slab will need to be cut in order to place the footings for the pavilion.
Villa Rica is looking to move more from paper to digital over the coming years and have taken bids from software companies to work with Villa Rica. Digital documents can be processed faster and more accurately which will help the city reduce errors and delays. In 2022 alone, the Villa Rica Community Development spent $11,730 for postage and printing services that the software would eliminate. The city approved a three year contract with GovPilot software that will cost $39,364 the first year and $36,364 annually the next year.
The final approval for a consulting firm for the Northside Downtown Streetscape Project - Design and Engineering Phase took place near the end of the Villa Rica City Council Meeting. City Manager Tom Barber recommended to the City Council authorize the agreement to execute the agreement with Keck and Wood as the design and engineering consultant for the Northside Downtown Streetscape Project. The approval of Keck and Wood approve unanimously.
