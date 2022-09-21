The City of Villa Rica is committed to keeping the city beautiful by helping to keep neighborhoods free of junk.
Villa Rica offers an annual citywide cleanup event to assist residents in disposing of unwanted items that are not typically picked up by GFL Environmental during its weekly residential service of household garbage.
These are the items that city sanitation crews will pick up:
• Miscellaneous junk items
• Limbs no larger than 5-feet long and 10- inches in diameter
• Tires: we will pick up 5 tires for free and anything over 5 will be $10 per tire during the citywide cleanup.
These are items that the city will not pick up:
• Petroleum-based products
• Items weighing more than 500 pounds
• No Freon-based appliances or equipment
• Paint Cans (unless lids are removed and paint dried and mixed with sand)
• Unbagged lawn clippings or leaves
Pickups will occur according to the “Clean City” solid waste schedule, which may be different than your residential GFL Environmental schedule. Please refer to the color-coded sanitation collection map.
• Monday (green) - October 17, 2022
• Tuesday (light blue) - October 18, 2022
• Wednesday (yellow) - October 19, 2022*
• Thursday (orange) - October 20, 2022
• Friday (lavender) -October 21, 2022
NOTE: On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City will provide special assistance to seniors with appliance pick-up. Please contact City Hall for additional information, 678-785-1000.
Please have your items curbside by 7 a.m. on your normal yard waste/bulk item pickup day or call City Hall for special assistance.
