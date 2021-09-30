The Lady Blue Devils extended their winning streak to six games with 2-0 sweeps against Coosa and Temple.
The Lady Blue Devils improved to 18-6 overall and are ranked sixth in the Class A/AA poll.
Villa Rica remains unbeaten in region
The Lady Wildcats continued to show why they are ranked in the state 5-AAAAA poll after improving their record to 19-9 overall and 4-0 in the region.
The Lady Wildcats are riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Lithia Springs and Midtown (Grady).
Villa Rica is ranked 24th in the latest poll.
Central beats Rockmart
The Central Lady Lions volleyball team improved to 17-22 after its 2-0 victory over Rockmart.
The sweep of the Yellow Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak for Central.
That included a 2-0 loss to GISA defending state champion Oak Mountain.
Oak Mountain earns top spot
The victory over Central pushed the Lady Warriors record to 20-3.
Oak Mountain is ranked first in the GISA poll.
The Lady Warriors have rolled off five wins in a row.
Carrollton gets foothold on Region 5
The Lady Trojans record improved to .500 with an 18-18 record overall, but the squad has taken control of the Region 5-AAAAAA standings with a 7-0 league record.
The Lady Trojans' latest victory was a 2-0 decision over Rome.
It snapped a four-game losing streak.
Haralson County snaps skid
The Lady Rebels got back on the winning side Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Callaway.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Lady Rebels head into Thursday’s matches against Paulding and Chapel Hill with a 10-11 record.
Heard County drops two straight
Heard County dropped to 9-21 after losses to Pepperell and Armchuee.
The Lady Braves will try to snap a three-game losing streak next Tuesday against Model and rival Bremen.
Temple's struggles continue
With its loss to Bremen, the Lady Tigers dropped to 2-19.
The Tigers were set to play Central on Thursday with hopes of snapping an 11-game losing streak.
