Villa Rica Boys three at the buzzer leads to overtime victory

Villa Rica girls drop to 11-7 while the boys climb to 6-12
Girls
The Villa Rica Wildcats girls and boys basketball teams hosted the Lithia Springs Lions Friday night in region play.
The Villa Rica girls came into the game sitting fourth in 5A region 5 hoping to beat Lithia Springs taking the third spot from them. Despite having three players in double-digits for points, the Wildcats fell to the Lions 66-56.
Senior Amiya Frazier led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points followed by sophomore Gracie Byford with 12 and senior Kendall Ward finishing the night with 11. However, they could not do enough to keep up with Lithia Springs high scoring offense.
The Lions offense was led by seniors Mya Harris with 17 points and Amaya Richmond adding 16. Juniors Ayana Richmond and Aires Davis both got involved scoring 10 points a piece en route to the Lions victory.
When asked about what the team needs to improve on leading up to the region tournament, Villa Rica head coach, Jemere McCurty emphasized that her team needed to take better care of the ball and turnovers was a key difference maker against the Lions. Another issue highlighted by McCurty was that the team was doing an excellent job getting the shots they wanted but were unable to finish.
Of their final four region games, the Wildcats have already beaten three of the teams. Coach McCurty has stressed to her team that they have much more to do this season. She has encouraged her team to approach the final stretch of the season with a job not done mentality.
Boys
The Villa Rica boys came into their matchup with the Lions with a 5-12 record and managed to come out victorious despite being down 29-27 at the half.
The team has also had to overcome even more adversity this week due to their former head coach Derrick Mitchell losing his position with the team. It was announced this week by the Carroll County School System that coach Joseph Williams would take over as the interim head coach.
Villa Rica jumped out early on Lithia Springs thanks to back to back buckets from senior Jatavius Shivers. Shivers dominated not just offensively but also on the glass making it difficult for the Lions to win many rebounds.
In the fourth quarter with just a few seconds remaining, sophomore Will Wallace was inbounding the ball for the Wildcats and made a heads up decision of bouncing the ball off of his opponent, Damerius Pumon’s leg. After recovering the loose ball Wallace got to the corner and heaved a last second shot up to tie the game at the end of regulation.
The Wildcats went on to win the game in overtime 67-66. Coach Williams praised his team’s ability to battle through adversity and how they managed to keep their focus on the task at hand.
Williams, just like McCurty, voiced concern for the amount of turnovers that his team committed. Williams also expressed his desire to have his team play a complete and solid four quarters.
When asked about if he could give an update on the situation with Coach Mitchell, he responded, “No I cannot. I do not know anything about it, other than we are just playing good basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.