Sophomore Kenneth Thompson

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

The Villa Rica Wildcats boys and girls hosted the Central Lions Friday evening for a non-region matchup that could prove to be an important game to both teams' non-region schedules. The weather proved to play a factor for both sides with heavy winds that caused the corner flags to spend more time on the ground than upright.

The Villa Rica boys and girls came out on top winning 4-0, dominating the midfield battle and keeping the ball in the attacking third for most of both games. There was only one shot on target for the Lions between the girls and guys games, one that came early in the second half of the boys game.

