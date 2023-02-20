The Villa Rica Wildcats boys and girls hosted the Central Lions Friday evening for a non-region matchup that could prove to be an important game to both teams' non-region schedules. The weather proved to play a factor for both sides with heavy winds that caused the corner flags to spend more time on the ground than upright.
The Villa Rica boys and girls came out on top winning 4-0, dominating the midfield battle and keeping the ball in the attacking third for most of both games. There was only one shot on target for the Lions between the girls and guys games, one that came early in the second half of the boys game.
The Villa Rica boys (6-1) and girls (7-1) begin region play in two weeks when they take on the Midtown Knights who last season finished first in region just above the Wildcats. The Central boys (4-2) and girls (1-4-1) both begin their region play competition March 7 against the Heritage Generals.
GIRLS
Villa Rica enjoyed possession in the first half spending most of their time in their attacking third with the ball. It did not help that the wind was blowing into the faces of the Lions the entire half, making any attempt to clear the ball futile.
Sophomore Justice Rogers played a large part in the Wildcats controlling possession with her ability to keep the ball at her feet and get out of tight spaces. Rogers had to be taken off and did not return due to an apparent injury to her left leg.
It took until there was 8:30 left in the first half for the Wildcats to find space in the box for freshman striker Hayden Glover to put the ball in the back of the net. The goal was vital to giving the Wildcats the momentum they needed to go into the half with a 1-0 lead.
Glover did not stop there, going on to score two goals in three minutes to cap off a natural hat trick. A natural hat trick is not like a standard hat trick, as it requires the goal scorer to score three times uninterrupted by any other goals. The hat trick has put Glover at 13 goals this season in just eight games.
Villa Rica made a key adjustment to their tactics allowing most of the play to happen in the middle third of the field instead of their attacking third. This allowed Central’s back line to come out. This played into Villa Rica’s advantage, allowing them to play passes between the defenders for Glover to run on to.
Junior Kendall Tosh joined in the scoring with 24:19 left in the game, netting her fourth of the season to close out a 4-0 Wildcat victory.
Despite the scoreline, the Lions’ freshman goalkeeper Caitlin Falk made 18 saves. Falk was off the field due to an injury precaution when all three second half goals were scored. Villa Rica outshot the Lions 23-0 over the course of the 80 minutes.
BOYS
The Villa Rica boys did not take any time to get the scoring started with sophomore Kenneth Thompson putting the first shot of the game in the back of the net.
Near the end of the first half, the Lions gave away an unnecessary foul while they had two defenders trapping the Wildcats’ player. From the following free kick, senior Micah Alba found sophomore Ezra Miahnahri near the penalty spot who was able to slot it into the back of the net.
The teams went into the break with the Wildcats yet to allow a shot on target, managing to have seven of their own that forced five saves from senior Camden Jones.
Not even two minutes into the second half, Alba cut to his right working his way into the 18 yard box before eventually getting fouled to win a penalty for the Wildcats. After two resets of the ball due to the wind causing it to roll off the spot, junior midfielder Luke Rafiq tucked the penalty into the bottom left corner just beating the outstretched hand of Jones.
To finish off the game, Thompson cut in from the left wing beating two Central defenders on the dribble and drawing the goalie away from his position before he eventually squared the ball across goal to Miahnahri who scored the easiest chance of the night making it 4-0 in favor of the Wildcats.
