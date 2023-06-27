Villa Rica bowler takes lead in national tournament

 Submitted Photo

RENO, Nev. — Villa Rica native Bobby Johnson recently took the lead in the Classified Singles event at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

There are three scoring-average-based divisions at the event, with the Classified Division featuring bowlers with entering averages of 155 and below.