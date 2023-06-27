Villa Rica bowler takes lead in national tournament

RENO, Nev. — Villa Rica native Bobby Johnson recently took the lead in the Classified Singles event at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.
There are three scoring-average-based divisions at the event, with the Classified Division featuring bowlers with entering averages of 155 and below.
United States Bowling Congress communications director, Aaron Smith, says this year's event was projected to feature "9,700 five-player teams and nearly 50,000 bowlers."
And according to a submitted article from the organization, the names at the top of the standings had remained the same for nearly two weeks through the middle of June at the 2023 Congress Open Championships before new leaders emerged in two events over a 12-hour stretch last Tuesday at the National Bowling Stadium.
"Damon Horst of Oswego, Illinois, and Ryan Liddell of Palos Hills, Illinois, were the first to race to the lead Tuesday, posting a 1,261 total in Standard Doubles to roll to the top spot by 45 pins.
"David Farmer of Hamlet, North Carolina, and James Fairley of Rockingham, North Carolina, had held the lead in Standard Doubles for more than two months after combining for 1,216 on April 12.
"Bobby Johnson of Villa Rica, Georgia, was the next to strike at the Taj Mahal of Tenpins, finding his look in singles on the way to games of 225, 225 and 207 to take the lead in the Classified Division with 657.
"Brenden Davis of Acworth, Georgia, had set the pace in Classified Singles on June 6 with a 640 series.
"Horst led the way in the doubles effort, posting games of 234, 220 and 214 for a 668 series. Liddell added 213, 200 and 180 for 593.
"Horst, a 52-year-old right-hander, continued strong in singles to finish with 641 and also make his way to third place in Standard All-Events with 1,862. He had 553 in team Monday.
"Matthew Grunzke of Albert Lea, Minnesota, leads Standard All-Events with 1,926."
The tournament started March 4 and will conclude July 24.
