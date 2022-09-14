Week 5 Football Preview

Jadyn Thompson (5) makes a catch in Carrollton’s 52-0 win over Villa Rica last week. Villa Rica will look to bounce back as they start region play at home against Tri-Cities, while Carrollton will look to remain undefeated with a home game against Jenkins.

 Photo by Brian Carmichael

We are now five weeks into high school football, just around the corner from region play. Eight out of nine team are in action today, Bowdon being the only team with a bye.

Villa Rica will be the first team to begin region action today, with several other teams starting in the weeks to come. There are also still two undefeated teams in the area, as Carrollton is 4-0 and Mt. Zion is 3-0 going into today’s games.

