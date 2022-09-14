We are now five weeks into high school football, just around the corner from region play. Eight out of nine team are in action today, Bowdon being the only team with a bye.
Villa Rica will be the first team to begin region action today, with several other teams starting in the weeks to come. There are also still two undefeated teams in the area, as Carrollton is 4-0 and Mt. Zion is 3-0 going into today’s games.
Bowdon
Bowdon (3-1) will have their first bye of the season this week. Their next game will be Carroll-County rivalry, as they will travel to Tiger Stadium to take on Temple on Sept. 23.
Bremen
Bremen (1-2) will be on the road after taking last week off, as they travel north to Chickamauga to take on Gordon Lee. These two teams are in similar positions at this point in the season, as Gordon Lee also has a record of 1-2 with a big 45-19 loss to Trion and a close 17-14 loss to Armuchee. The Trojans’ most recent game was a 46-22 win over Southeast Whitfield County.
Bremen’s last game was a 35-0 loss to rival Bowdon at home. The Blue Devils showed some life on offense through Aiden Price, Trent McPherson and Zyler Crane in that game despite the shutout, they will now look to put their first points on the board since August 26 against Haralson County.
Carrollton
Carrollton (4-0) will be at home again following their short road trip to Villa Rica last week. The Trojans will take on Jenkins, a 1-2 team from Savannah, Ga. The Jenkins Warriors’ only win thus far has been a 34-21 win over Bluffton, their other two games being a 45-0 loss to Benedictine and a 38-10 loss to Richmond Hill.
Carrollton remains undefeated on the season following a 52-0 rout of Villa Rica. Under the leadership of freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and a fast, physical defense, the Trojans have outscored their opponents 172-34 this season. Through four games, Lewis has 975 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Central
Central (3-1) put another game in the win column at home last week, and they will be back at home against Northgate today. The Vikings are currently 1-3 on the season, as they earned their first win of the season last week with a 33-28 game over Griffin.
Central is coming off a huge 61-40 shootout win over McIntosh, a game in which freshman running back Jonaz Walton continued to impress with 295 rushing yards and six touchdowns. This will be Central’s last non-region game of the season. After a bye week, they will begin region play on Sept. 30 at Cedartown.
Haralson County
Haralson County (1-2) will have a long road trip this week, as they will be traveling to Thomaston to take on the 0-4 Upson-Lee Knights. The closest game the Knights have had this season was a 21-20 loss to Lamar County in week two, but every other game has been decided by two scores or more.
Haralson County is coming off a 38-17 loss at home to Mary Persons last week, a game that likely would have been much closer had it not been for a couple momentum-swinging plays in the first half. This week’s game will be the Rebels’ last non-region game, as they travel to North Murray the following week.
Heard County
Heard County (1-2) will be the third area team to take on Rabun County this year, as Bowdon faced the Wildcats in the preseason and Haralson County faced them in week one. So far, Rabun County is at a perfect 3-0 on the season, outscoring their opponents 135-46. The Wildcats have a talented offensive group highlighted by quarterback Keegan Stover. Rabun County currently averages roughly 345 passing yards per game.
Heard County is coming off a 21-7 loss to Callaway last week in the Pulpwood Classic, the Cavaliers’ first win of the season. After the season began with a quarterback battle between Shaun Swofford and Todd Huey, RoRo Edmondson now leads the Braves on offense, playing his first year of official high school football. He and the Braves will have a tough test against the Wildcats on Friday.
Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion (3-0) will be looking to stay perfect this week with another road trip to the Columbus area, this time to take on the GIAA Brookstone Cougars. Brookstone is currently undefeated as well, with a record of 2-0, but these wins against Glenwood and First Presbyterian Day were decided by a combined eight points.
Mt. Zion’s wins have been a bit more decisive, as they have so far outscored their opponents 135-17 through three games, highlighted by two shutouts against Greenville and Jordan and big performances by Stanley Cross, Malachi Ackles, Preston Denney and Sherrod Montgomery.
Temple
Temple (2-2) will be back at home this week to face the Pepperell Dragons. The Dragons are 2-1 going into the game, with a one-point win over Model and a 28-0 win over Woodland under their belt. Pepperell’s only loss of the season was a 46-17 loss to a still-undefeated Northwest Whitfield team in week one.
Temple gave Lumpkin County their closest game of the season last week, but unfortunately the Tigers came up a score short, 27-20. Still, quarterback Cam Vaughn is having an outstanding season stat-wise, with 791 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground with much more likely to come.
Villa Rica
Villa Rica (1-2) will be looking to rebound this week in their first region game of the season against the Tri-Cities Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are also 1-2 this season, their only win being a 22-8 game over Redan. Their other two games were a 34-0 loss to Hampton and a 17-6 loss to Morrow.
Villa Rica was simply outmatched last Friday against rival Carrollton, the Wildcat defense allowing over 400 yards of total offense in the 52-0 loss. However, this week they will be facing a much different opponent, and they will look for the same kind of success they had in their 29-17 home opener win over Northgate.
