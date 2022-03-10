Villa Rica’s baseball team was one of the few area teams that got to play early this week, as they were able to escape bad weather conditions by traveling to a neutral LakePoint Park venue on Wednesday.
The Wildcats took on North Springs for their first region game of the season. Villa Rica led 1-0 after the bottom of the second inning, but North Springs slowly ran away with the game after that point, taking an 8-1 win over Villa Rica.
The first inning was scoreless, as each team left one runner on base. North Springs then went three-up, three-down in the top of the second with two strikeouts from Villa Rica pitcher Caleb Floyd. Villa Rica followed in the bottom of the second with a Braden Perry score off a Mason Westmoreland single, and Villa Rica ended the second inning up 1-0.
It was the third inning in which North Springs stole the lead for good. Jakobe Brown doubled on the first pitch of his at-bat, scoring the tying run, and Caden Rogers doubled on a 1-2 pitch, scoring a run that put the Spartans up 2-1.
Villa Rica did not score a run the rest of the game, whereas North Springs went on to score six more during the rest of the game, including one in the fifth, two in the sixth, and three in the seventh. After allowing one run in the second, North Springs pitcher Daniel Jackson pitched a shutout for the rest of his 92 pitches on the mound. Jake Streeter closed the game for the Spartans with 14 pitches in the bottom of the seventh.
Floyd went five innings for the Cats in his start, allowing seven hits and five runs. Floyd struck out six and walked one through 92 total pitches. Braden Jones closed the game for the Wildcats in the sixth and seventh, allowing three runs off no hits.
Villa Rica and North Springs will face off again on Friday to end the two-game series at North Springs High School at 6:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.