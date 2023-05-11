The city of Villa Rica was awarded a $1,707,900 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors. In a release sent to the Times Georgian, the loan will be used to upgrade the city's influent pump station. The goal is to enhance system resiliency, reliability and efficiency.
The loan spans 20 years, with the city paying a 1.63% interest rate. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate because the city is a WaterFirst Community. This means that the city demonstrates commitment to responsible water stewardship for environmental and economic benefits.
