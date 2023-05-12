The Villa Rica City Council held a special called Meeting to further discuss the Villa Rica Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) Project on Friday. This meeting was held after the Carroll County Board of Education's meeting on Wednesday.
The Villa Rica City Council meeting on Tuesday highlighted the framework of the agreement which begins with the City of Villa Rica requesting the school district to participate in a $21.2 million Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) Bond that has an 18 year payback. According to Deputy City Manager, Sarah Andrews, “The city is going to have to put their full faith and credit behind this bond.” The interest of the URA bond will have a 4.25% interest rather than what was expected which was a 6.25%. The bond pays for infrastructure which will be two roads, water, and sewer for nodes one, two and three. One of the roads will include the Mirror Lake Connector. The school district will give a 13.5 millage rate of their 17.5 milage rate.
The Carroll County BOE met Wednesday to hear the most recent update on discussions.
The proposal that was shown during the Wednesday meeting included a joint review committee that would include three representatives each from the Villa Rica City Council and Carroll County BOE and one representative from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. Board of Education Chairman Bryant Turner hopes that a draft of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) will be presented at the Carroll County BOE meeting on Monday.
During Wednesday’s Special Called Meeting, Turner explained, “Our biggest negotiating point has been for us (Board of Education) to be a part of the joint review committee which would allow us to have a voice concerning future growth and the County to have a seat at the table on these matters.”
While there would be no power, the school board would have a route to giving recommendations via the review committee.
The City of Villa Rica voted on a resolution during Friday's meeting that came into five sections. The first section was Authorization of Intergovernmental Agreement that begins with "the execution, delivery and performance of the Intergovernmental Agreement are hereby authorized and approved.”
The second section of the resolution was titled General Authority.
“The officers, employees and agents of the City [Villa Rica] are hereby authorized, empowered and directed to do all such acts and things, including but not limited to making covenants on behalf of the City, and to execute all such documents and certificates as may be necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated by this resolution."
Section three was titled Actions Approved and Ratified which noted that all acts that are in line with the purpose and intentions of the resolution are approved and ratified by Villa Rica.
Section four, which was the Repealing Clause, said that any resolutions in conflict with the provisions are suspended or repealed.
Lastly, section five gave the effective date of the resolution which is Friday, May 12, 2023.
Councilman Danny Carter, Councilman Anna McCoy, and Shirley Marchman were in attendance during the meeting and Matthew Momtahan and Leslie McPherson called into the meeting to vote on the IGA and its resolution.
Carter made the initial motion that was read by attorney Kevin Drummond stating, ”A motion to approve the intergovernmental agreement relating to the Eastside TAD allocation district between the City of Villa Rica and Carroll County School System and grant the Mayor authority to sign the resolution authorizing the intergovernmental agreement between the City of Villa Rica and Carroll County Schools.”
The motion was seconded by Marchman. The resolution was approved by the Villa Rica City Council unanimously.
Mayor of Villa Rica Gil McDougal spoke with the Times-Georgian after the special called meeting and said, “The city has been working on this allocation for more than two years and we’ve been engaged in earnest with the school system since November of last year. This has been a hard process. There’s been a lot of moving parts. Especially want to thank Scott Cowart with the school system but Bryant Turner has gone a long way in being in a number of these meetings and I know all the members of the school board have been hard at work every time there was some iteration of this process everyone was involved.
The resolution awaits a response from the Carroll County BOE which could potentially be made during the Carroll BOE work session on Monday.
“Now we look forward to Monday when the full school board will sit down and consider what we’ve done," McDougal said. "We think it’s a good equitable agreement for both sides given their participation and I am excited to see the school board pass this out on Monday.”
