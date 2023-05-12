The Villa Rica City Council held a special called Meeting to further discuss the Villa Rica Eastside Tax Allocation District (TAD) Project on Friday. This meeting was held after the Carroll County Board of Education's meeting on Wednesday.

The Villa Rica City Council meeting on Tuesday highlighted the framework of the agreement which begins with the City of Villa Rica requesting the school district to participate in a $21.2 million Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) Bond that has an 18 year payback. According to Deputy City Manager, Sarah Andrews, “The city is going to have to put their full faith and credit behind this bond.” The interest of the URA bond will have a 4.25% interest rather than what was expected which was a 6.25%. The bond pays for infrastructure which will be two roads, water, and sewer for nodes one, two and three. One of the roads will include the Mirror Lake Connector. The school district will give a 13.5 millage rate of their 17.5 milage rate.

Trending Videos