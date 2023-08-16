The City of Villa Rica announced on Monday that qualifying dates for the Office of the Mayor, and City Council Ward 1 and 2 will be up for election on the Nov. 7 ballot. The three seats will have a qualifying period that will run from Aug. 21 to 23.

To qualify to run for any of the three seats, candidates will need to go to city hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. except for lunch which is between noon and 1:00 p.m. Candidates will need to speak to the City Clerk, Theresa Campbell.