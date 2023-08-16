The City of Villa Rica announced on Monday that qualifying dates for the Office of the Mayor, and City Council Ward 1 and 2 will be up for election on the Nov. 7 ballot. The three seats will have a qualifying period that will run from Aug. 21 to 23.
To qualify to run for any of the three seats, candidates will need to go to city hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. except for lunch which is between noon and 1:00 p.m. Candidates will need to speak to the City Clerk, Theresa Campbell.
The qualifying fee to run for the Mayor’s seat is $342 and for each council set is $270 per council seat.
For the mayor’s seat, citizens can be from any part of the city. As for the council seat, candidates must be a resident of the ward which they are planning to run in. As for voters, you can vote for the Mayor from any part of the city, but you can only vote for a council candidate when you live in the ward that they are seeking to represent.
The Ward 1 seat is currently filled by Councilmember Shirley Marchman, and Ward 2 currently belongs to Councilmember Matthew Momtahan.
The mayor seat is currently occupied by Mayor Gil McDougal.
Councilmember Leslie McPherson has announced her intention to run for Mayor of Villa Rica during the August City Council meeting.
“Later this month I will be stepping down from my council seat and I will be running for Mayor in the November election,” McPherson said Tuesday evening. “Thank you to the citizens that have given me the opportunity to serve you and represent you these last nine years in the ward 3 council seat.”
When her seat does become available or any other seats become open, there will be a separate qualifying period for just those newly opened seats.
“Be aware that City Wards have changed since the 2020 census,” the release on the City of Villa Rica Facebook page added. “To be certain of the Ward you live in, please see the Ward map on the City Website.”
