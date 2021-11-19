For the first time since 1991, the Villa Rica Wildcats will play football on the season’s 13th week.
The Wildcats advanced to the Elite 8 after beating the Harris County Tigers 34-21 at Sam McIntyre Stadium on Friday night.
The Villa Rica offense took over the first possession of the game, but not how one might expect.
A fumble on a kickoff recovered by 24 put the Cats on Harris County’s 24.
T.J. Harvison’s bulldog run into the end zone from five yards out quickly put Vill Rica up 7-0 with just a minute and 12 seconds gone in the game.
Thad Askew’s 75-yard TD reception two minutes later tied the game at 7-7 with 9:23 remaining in the first quarter.
The fight was on.
The end of the first quarter ended with the tie, but the Wildcats driving.
Bryson Ausby broke the tie from the six. The missed extra point kept the Wildcats’ lead at 13-7 with 10:19 to play in the first half.
Harris County returned the ensuing kick to Villa Rica’s 18.
The defense stepped up getting a 13-yard tackle for loss by Trevon Sparks and a pass breakup by McKey set up a field goal attempt that fell short.
Both teams had chances. Villa Rica’s T.J. Harvison took full advantage of a punt return by Jaquess Dunson to the Tigers’ four. Harvison ran it in on the next play.
The extra point extended the Cats’ lead to 20-7.
Five minutes later, Ty McKey slipped through the Tigers’ defense for a 23-yard TD. With 3:40 to go in the third, Villa Rica enjoyed a 20-point lead.
After Harris County scored late in the third, they attempted an onside kick.
Odom recovered at the Tigers’ 48.
The quarter expired in the middle of Villa Rica’s drive that would prove to be the game winner thanks to a two-yard dive by Harvison with 11:07 to go in the game.
Up 34-14, the Cats’ defense held again and the offense took over with 10:10 to play.
Villa Rica chewed up six minutes of time, but fumbled in the end zone. Harris County drove down the field and scored a TD with just under three minutes to play.
It was undetermined at press time if Villa Rica will play at home next week or if they have to travel.
