The Villa Rica City Council adopted their Fiscal Year 2024 budget of $45.7 million during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The budget will go in effect on Oct. 1, and was created as a reflection to what the Council and Mayor deem is required to maintain city services and necessary to cope with national inflation and upgrades to infrastructure.
According to the release from the City of Villa Rica, “the general fund, about a third of which is made up of property taxes, is 3% higher than the 2023 budget.” This fund is utilized by cities to pay for salaries and equipment of the Villa Rica Police Department along with many other expenses.
The budget also includes over $6.4 million in projects that have been requested by city administrators. Another $2.1 million in projects was proposed during the summer budget-making process but were cut from the final budget.
The release continues, “The budget is dependent on a property tax millage rate of 5.822, which represents a full rollback from the previous rate of 6.25 and is the second lowest millage in over 30 years.”
Due to the 2015 Carroll County and 2016 Douglas County SPLOST allocations having previously been earmarked for capital projects, budgeted revenues for the city are forecast to decrease 6% compared to 2023.
The 2024 budget also has a 3% cost of living adjustment for city employees along with $213,367 dedicated to the maintenance of city buildings. The budget also has several capital projects that are dedicated to improving the water and sewer infrastructure of Villa Rica.
The release states, “Building permit revenue is expected to decrease by $416,400 based on an anticipated lag in the completion of commercial and residential projects. That lag will also affect water and sewer tap fee revenue, which is forecast to decrease $556,060 in 2024.”
The budget also includes a 5% increase in the volume of water used which equated to a monthly increase of 85 cents for customers. There will be no increase in the city’s sewer rates. According to the release, “the water bill hike is in anticipation of an increase in the cost of water purchased from Carroll County once the city’s current contract with the county Water Authority expires in 2025.”
As for the expenses, additional funding is being granted for Parks and Recreation projects. The department is currently working on the completion of a master planning phase which will determine how its resources may be better used. The parks projects that are funded by the 2024 budget include scoreboard replacements at both Gold Dust and the V-Plex, along with $445,000 in other improvements to the park.
The Villa Rica Police Department received approval to hire a Crime Suppression Officer in order to bring a detective to the city’s police force. Other departments also grew with new full-time and part-time staff.
Lastly, the release notes that, “The city also has debt obligations, especially in the payment of the bond that financed the construction of its westside water treatment plant. But the $2.4 million payment this year is only $1,876 higher than last year because the city refinanced the bond last May.”
