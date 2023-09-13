The Villa Rica City Council adopted their Fiscal Year 2024 budget of $45.7 million during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The budget will go in effect on Oct. 1, and was created as a reflection to what the Council and Mayor deem is required to maintain city services and necessary to cope with national inflation and upgrades to infrastructure.

According to the release from the City of Villa Rica, “the general fund, about a third of which is made up of property taxes, is 3% higher than the 2023 budget.” This fund is utilized by cities to pay for salaries and equipment of the Villa Rica Police Department along with many other expenses.