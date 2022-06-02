Homecoming celebrations have been intertwined with church history in the United States for many years, especially in rural churches of the South.
And one of the oldest, continuing church homecomings in the area is held annually at 125-year old Victory United Methodist Church at 1994 Victory Road west of Carrollton off Highway 166 West and Farmers High Road.
This year's special observance is scheduled this Sunday, June 5, at 11 a.m.
The cornerstone for what is now called Victory United Methodist Church was laid on July 31, 1897. A dedication service was held on Christmas Day five months later for the church that was first named Antioch Methodist Protestant Church. The original building stood for more than 100 years, until a fire caused by lighting destroyed the structure in 1999.
"Trees were cut from the land owned by the Tisigner family, pulled by mules to the site, and the lumber cut at a sawmill on site to build the first church building," said Faith Patton, who is currently serving as minister at Victory UMC.
Following the fire that destroyed the church, the new structure was built with lumber procured from the same land that supplied the material which was used in the original construction.
The church is home to services that are held at 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of each months, according to Faith Patton who is currently serving as minister at Victory.
For this Sunday's homecoming service, Rev. Ken Stephens, visitation pastor at the Carrollton First United Methodist, will deliver the message that will be followed by the traditional "dinner on the ground," an age-old tradition of rural churches in America. Jerry Rogers will provide special music.
"This church has been a special place for many people for a long, long time. People come out here in he country to re-connect," Patton said, "so the homecoming services are special."
"In fact, the drive out here to the church through the country is special in itself," she added.
"Like I said, it's a special time," Patton noted, "and we invite everyone to join us."
