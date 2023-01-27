Victoria "Vikki" Joyce Doyle

Victoria “Vikki” Joyce Doyle (née Farish), age 61, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, after a courageous and graceful battle with an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Born on February 15, 1961 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to Robert Lamont Farish and Mary Joyce Bedient, Vikki grew up the youngest of five children. Throughout her childhood, Vikki and her family moved around the country to various Air Force bases and ski resorts, living everywhere from Hawaii to Maryland. The family later moved to north Georgia, where Vikki graduated from Rabun County High School, and eventually settled in Carrollton, where Vikki obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia.

