Victoria “Vikki” Joyce Doyle (née Farish), age 61, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, after a courageous and graceful battle with an aggressive form of lymphoma.
Born on February 15, 1961 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to Robert Lamont Farish and Mary Joyce Bedient, Vikki grew up the youngest of five children. Throughout her childhood, Vikki and her family moved around the country to various Air Force bases and ski resorts, living everywhere from Hawaii to Maryland. The family later moved to north Georgia, where Vikki graduated from Rabun County High School, and eventually settled in Carrollton, where Vikki obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia.
Vikki then went on to meet her beloved husband of 31 years, Seattle native Ron Doyle, along with Katie Doyle, who would become her oldest daughter. Ron and Vikki married in 1992, and the following year, the family moved to the Seattle area where their youngest daughter, Erin, was born. Ron and Vikki raised their two girls in Sammamish, Washington, giving them an idyllic and joy-filled childhood for which they are exceptionally grateful, and in which Vikki played a vital role, always caring for their every need. The close-knit family later moved back to Carrollton, Georgia where Vikki took over the financial management of her family’s real estate office, Farish Realty. Both of her daughters went on to attend law school, making Vikki extraordinarily proud.
Vikki’s loved ones will miss, but will delight in remembering, her gentle disposition, gracious heart, observant sense of humor, and patience for detail, among her many other wonderful qualities. Perhaps most significantly, Vikki will be remembered for the way she willingly lived much of her life in service of her family, and for the impact she had on those around her by displaying, with a quiet assurance, her strong faith in God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Jo Farish. She is survived by her husband Ron Doyle of Cumming, Georgia; her daughter Katie Doyle Southmayd and son-in-law Dr. Geoff Southmayd of Smyrna, Georgia; her daughter Erin Doyle of Atlanta, Georgia; her granddaughters Sloane Southmayd (3 yrs) and Nora Southmayd (10 mos); her siblings Bekki Farish Smith, Rick Farish, Steve Farish, and Mike Farish; and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Her loved ones have been so thoroughly loved by her and know she will be praying for them and watching over them in Heaven.
A funeral Mass for family and friends will be held in the Chapel at St. Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church in Cumming, Georgia on February 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vikki’s honor to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute.
Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements.
