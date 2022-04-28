Victor “Blaine” “Vic” Brown, age 36 of Statesboro, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, passed away on April 23, 2022. On August 11, 1985, he was born in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Kimberly Morrow Brown and the late Victor Garfield Brown.
Vic was a 2004 Central High School Honor graduate and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a degree in Philosophy from the University of Georgia where he was on the Dean’s List. He worked as a cook and server at the Waffle House. He loved fishing, football, and basketball. He was a devoted Georgia Bulldogs fan.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard I. “Sonny” Morrow; maternal great-grandmother, Lorene Morrow “Little Granny”, and paternal uncle and aunt, David and Shirley Mashburn.
He is survived by his mother, Kim Brown of Carrollton, Georgia; maternal grandmother, Sybil Carol Morrow; uncles, Ricky and Sherry Morrow, and Andy Morrow; dear friend of the family but Blaine considered her more of a second mother, Donna Grizzard; loving girlfriend, Hayley Wheeless; several friends that were more like brothers, two of which were his cousins; half-sister, Allison Brown, half-brother, Joseph Brown; and paternal aunts and uncle, Becky Bush, and Joyce and Danny Harwell.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the visitation.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
